face-masks,-all-the-strange-(and-useless)-ways-of-wearing-them

We should all take example from the giraffe exhibited at the Legoland Discovery Center in Berlin. Despite its seven meters in height (distancing is natural) it has been equipped with a mask to cover the nose and mouth. Take it off? He doesn't think about it in the least. Not surprisingly, in fact, it has become one of the symbols of the city for its virtuous behavior in the pandemic.

The giraffe exhibited at the Legoland Berlin, Getty Images

Different, however, are we human beings who with the protective mask have established a rather bizarre relationship.

Since the garrison became mandatory with the new Reopening Decree, of creative uses, often useless, many (and have seen) of them have been seen.

It is customary, for example, to wear it under the chin or around an arm or as a band in the hair while waiting then to put it on before entering a public place. But there are also those who keep it hanging halfway up their face to show their mustache or make-up lips, those who hang it on the rear-view mirror of the car as a lucky charm. And, even, there are those who pierce it in the center (talking about surgical tissue masks) to take a puff from the cigarette.

Getty images

In short, everything except use it correctly and in compliance with hygiene rules. On the other hand, living with the garrison is not easy. Especially now that the temperatures are rising and the daily contact can create discomfort and stress on the skin ( see the maskne phenomenon ). Companies, in this sense, are trying to respond with smart and increasingly customizable solutions.

This is the case, for example, of the Arya masks designed by the Lombard architect Paolo Colombo : «This product was born from the desire to transform the mask from an imposed, uncomfortable and aesthetically little appealing object, as well as being little green (in the case of disposable), in a comfortable accessory, beautiful to look at, customizable, 100% recyclable and also to be lived as an instrument of creativity and play for the little ones, “says the brand founder. In addition to ensuring maximum breathability of the skin, Arya Mask, in the version with transparent shell, leaves room for facial expressions and make-up, including lipstick. Say little?

