facebook-launches-shops,-you-can-now-buy-on-social-stores

Facebook expands the concept of a market or marketplace. And, in the period of closings and restrictions, but also progressive reopenings that will redesign our dynamic of frequenting the premises in flesh and blood, launch Shops . What is it about? Gods virtual stores. Which in fact develop what has always been done on platforms in often artisanal ways: offer and buy. Now it is Menlo Park to move and «give people a place to experience the pleasure of shopping and to discover and buy, in a simpler way, the things they love.

And, at the same time, we want to help small businesses adapt to this new reality “.

Immediate shopping, available to users and offered both from the small neighborhood shop and from the big brand . How does it work? It is an online store, simple and free to build, to which access from both Facebook and Instagram . Companies can choose the products they want to include in their catalog and then customize the look and appearance of the store with a cover image and colors that refer to their brand . In short, did you need a company website? It is still needed but only for the final part of the transaction . Let's say that the Facebook showcase takes care of the rest.

In fact, the entry of these virtual shops is possible both from the page of a brand or a company and from its Instagram profile . Not only that: to make them more pervasive they can be discovered through stories or, of course, advertisements. Once inside you can browse the products offered, save those you are interested in or make an order which however can be completed on the brand's website. In the United States only, if the company has activated the checkout service, directly on the app.

The interesting aspect is that communication becomes even tighter . If you need to ask for clarifications, information, sizes or anything else, in Facebook Shops you can send messages through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct to ask questions, ask for support, monitor deliveries and more. In the future, however, it will be possible to view a company's store, and purchase directly from the chat: therefore from within WhatsApp, Messenger and Instragram messages.

Shops have been launched but will arrive in all markets within a few months. The same logic, however, also lands on the other platforms of the giant. For example with Instagram Shops, Live Shopping and other features. They will all be integrated with the stores to direct users towards purchases.

Let's go in order. Instagram Shop will debut in the summer in the USA and is a new place to discover and buy products located in the Explore section of the video photography app . «People can be inspired by the @Shop collections, browse the selections of their favorite brands and creators, filter by categories such as beauty and home, and buy the looks they love, all in one place» explains the platform. And later in the year, a new tab per shop will be added in the navigation bar, so you can get to Instagram Shop with a single touch.

Live Shopping , on the other hand, allows you to buy a product during live , for example of the brands or influencers who are presenting just at that moment. A pair of shoes, a lipstick, a game, anything can be tagged by the creators before launching the live broadcast. These will thus be shown at the bottom of the video , so that people can easily click to find out more and buy them. This feature is being tested with some acronyms and will arrive in the next few months in a more extensive way.

Among other news, Facebook wants to integrate user loyalty programs – also the points card for the bar, small neighborhood shop or supermarket – to the social media account . All this thanks to partners like Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Channel Advisor, CedCommerce, Cafe 24, Tienda Cloud and Feedonomics.