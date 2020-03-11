facebook,-the-stories-simultaneously-on-instagram

Until now there is only the reverse possibility. That is to publish a story posted on Instagram also on Facebook. It is done, easily, after the creation of a story: just click on «Send to» and then, under «Your story», open the options menu and select «Share on Facebook always», so that the contents are constantly synchronized, and «Share once», to publish precisely on one occasion.

Now the opposite could happen . Tightening even more the integration between the different platforms of Menlo Park . In fact, the always careful developer Jane Manchun Wong was about to arrive – the reverse opportunity: to publish the stories just posted on Facebook on Instagram . In an environment that, step by step, seems more and more seamlessly . Especially on the front of ephemeral contents, those that disappear after 24 hours (even if they are always recoverable by the user) and that especially in times like these, in emergencies, they have a very high publication and consultation rate.

For the moment it is a feature still in the testing phase , but it is almost obvious if not extremely likely that it will actually be implemented. First in beta and then for all users. The developer has in fact discovered in the application code for Android the button « Share on Instagram »Clickable within the privacy settings of the stories. In short, the twin command of the one launched now in 2017 and which performs the reverse action.

Facebook has confirmed the test on the TechCrunch site , without however clarifying the central point: if this integration will allow you to avoid users from viewing the same story twice by opening the two apps . In short, if for the synchronized stories the two applications will be able to talk to us and thus avoid submitting the same content to us, perhaps seen a little earlier on Facebook also on Instagram.

Meanwhile Facebook has announced new restrictive measures for coronavirus speculators . Advertisements for the sale of masks and other products cannot be made on the various family platforms and references to the virus in the announcements of other products will be prohibited. Rob Leathern, one of the top managers, explained that the measure has become indispensable to curb the attempt of some people to ride in their favor emergency and concern.

