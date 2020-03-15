facemoloacasa-and-coronasutra:-rocco-siffredi-supports-the-couple's-eros-in-quarantine

Love in the time of the Coronavirus is also tinged with spicy nuances. Like those – implied, but not too much – in the message launched by Rocco Siffredi through the his Instagram profile, which – by inviting followers to imitate him in self-isolation (« let them work these guardian angels, these doctors, nurses who are helping us and who risk their lives for us, so let's not duplicate their work “) – coined for the occasion a new, relevant hashtag: # facciamoloacasa .

What? « Everything we wanted to do tomorrow, let's do it today. And maybe in nine months the population is doubling, why not? “.

But the intent of the director and porn star is also to dispense wise suggestions to brighten the lives of quarantined couples, outside and under the sheets. With this aim he inaugurated Coronasutra , a section of mini videos that in a few minutes tackle the most disparate themes of male and female sexuality, always with one goal: to improve understanding and pleasure as a couple.

Some ideas already in the inaugural video: “ (…) We find the sexuality of adolescence. Let's avoid extreme relationships and go back to those relationships where there was more involvement at the level of foreplay (…) We now have time, don't we? So let's take it and do things calmly for him and for her. We have so many points on the body that if stimulated well they are one orgasm after another! (…) . “

Rocco Siffredi, 55 years, is married by 27 years with the model and ex porn actress Rosa Caracciolo, 47 years. The couple has two children Lorenzo, 23 years and Leonardo, 20.

READ ALSO

Rocco Siffredi: «At the end of the summer I married my wife»

READ ALSO

Rocco Siffredi: «My wife, who was bored in bed with me»