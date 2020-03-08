families-“broken”-by-the-coronavirus

The “broken” from the coronavirus are all those who found themselves separated when the decree entered into force. They are the families who live between one region and another, who brought their children to their grandparents, who have different residences. They have had to acknowledge that they may not be able to be together for a month or have decided in a hurry what best to do for the health of the children, before the feelings.

There are those who ran away from Milan on Saturday night and who wanted to come back as soon as possible.

Caterina was in Parma, where she is a resident, of her parents, but the children had remained in the Lombard capital with their father and hurried to return: «I didn't want to take the risk that there were more limitations and therefore get stuck in Parma with the children somewhere else ».

Actually on Sunday many people returned or left the orange zone without particular checks or problems both by train and by car, traveling on the highway.

Before the intervention of the Police and Carabinieri the orders of the prefectures which met in the afternoon. «To me the mayor said to wait for this decision to understand what to do» says Rebecca who is in Romagna, but lives in Bologna. The divided region would lead her to exit and enter a red zone where she does not reside. Possibility not contemplated by the decree. « I am not going to leave my children for a month , I will try to work from far away or I'll take leave and leave “.

The situation of Giovanni is similar, but he will spend a month alone in Milan. «My wife and children are in La Spezia by their grandparents since 15 days, since school closed. You can work in smart working and it seemed immediately the best solution, so children can stay in the open air and not shut themselves up at home as they said they did in the Lombard capital “.

But this time, it's not like in the summer, with mom at the beach with the kids and dad to work in the city, because they won't be able to reunite at the weekend. «We will see you in video call . I am very sorry, but it is the best solution. They are more protected than they are, grandparents and great-grandparents. If I had gone to get them I could still have infected someone even if I don't have any strange symptoms »he explains then telling that his fear for the coming weeks is boredom. “I will probably work from home too, which I haven't done so far. A month at home alone gives sense of estrangement just to say it. “

And dozens of families are placed in the same way. Everyone is equipped as he can. “Will you teach me to make video calls?” she asked a grandmother from Bologna to her daughter who lives closest to her. “It is the only way to see the grandchildren who live in Milan in the next four weeks”.

