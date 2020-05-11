famous-moms-and-daughters:-beauty-icons-for-two

Three generations in one shot, or rather the cover. That of the magazine People who dedicated to Kate Hudson , to her mom Goldie Hawn and daughter Rani , 16 months , the cover of the annual issue Beautiful Issue. «My mom laid the foundations for to ensure that I gained confidence and believed in myself. She was my greatest cheerleader – the actress told the magazine – And this makes me think of Rani … I hope I can give her the same trust “.

A joyful, all-female picture that arrives at the right time, that of mother's day. A symbolic transgenerational embrace that tells of a bond, that between a mother, a daughter, a granddaughter, through which values ​​and feelings are transmitted, and thanks to which they are born similarities and sharing of the same passions. And on closer inspection there are many daughters of the stars who have followed in the footsteps of their mothers. Especially in the beauty sector.

Deva Cassel is between the last to have attracted the spotlight on himself. Born from the wedding of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel , she was chosen from Dolce & Gabbana as testimonial of the new fragrance «Dolce Shine» . Fifteen years, penetrating gaze and soft ringlets to frame, it is not so difficult to glimpse in her the resemblance with mom Monica, acclaimed actress, as well as dear presence in the beauty universe.

But Deva is not the only one to follow the beauty footsteps traced by her mother. Among the overseas mothers who seem to have transferred genes of beauty and passion for the world of cosmetics we find Gwyneth Paltrow . Successful actress and businesswoman, she does not seem reluctant to transfer her beauty passions to her daughter Apple . Will we see her soon in the pages of Goop.com, the mother's wellness advice site?

Who knows. Just as we would not be surprised, in a few years, to see Harper , the little one of Victoria Beckham, helm the beauty colossus together with the mother. Maybe even designing some clothes, just like the ex Posh Spice.

Who, however, the same steps of his mother is already following them is Kaia Gerber , daughter of Cindy Crawford , today among the most contested models by the big fashion brands. The similarity between the two, increasingly striking, seems to cancel any generational leap.

Just as two drops of water are also Reese Witerspoon and daughter Ava. Not only physically – both blondes and with almost similar features – but also in the way of putting on makeup and combing one's hair. Both lovers of bright lipsticks and generous sprinkling of blusher, each wave in the hair is a mutual reference to each other.

And how not to mention Vanessa Paradis and her daughter Lily-Rose Depp, born from the marriage to Johnny Depp. Today, the young woman in her twenties treads the most famous catwalks, recalling her mother's gaze and sensuality at every step.

READ ALSO

Eva Longoria, 45 years and not hearing them

READ ALSO

Charlize Theron, how does she prove ten years younger