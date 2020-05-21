«Far Away So Close – Unfolding the Future of Fashion», spotlight on the future of fashion

Ideas, proposals, points of view of the great protagonists of Italian and international fashion: Vogue Italia and L'Uomo Vogue launch the schedule Far Away So Close – Unfolding the Future of Fashion .

While the fashion system, deeply affected by the international lockdown prepared to curb the spread of the pandemic, is trying to get back on track, there are countless questions that affect the sector, both from a creative and a business point of view. Will there still be fashion shows? Will the fashion calendar change? Will the supply chain find ways to survive? Will retail be able to do without tourism? Will sustainability continue to be a priority? These are just some of the questions that professionals in the world are asking themselves about.

With the platform Far Away So Close – Unfolding the Future of Fashion, Vogue Italia and L'Uomo Vogue will offer their international audience of over 3 million unique users and 7.8 MY Fan Followers (Total Audience Vogue Italia and L'Uomo Vogue), the widest as regards Italian media, to the various operators in the sector, offering itself as an open place for discussion and exchange.

Live Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, selected podcasts, videos and prints: all the channels of Vogue Italia and L'Uomo Vogue will contribute to system and amplify the collected voices.

Some appointments will be recorded and made available through podcasts.

«Never before has fashion, and Italian fashion in particular, shown that it knows how to work together. It is certain that our world will not return to its former one, and this is the time to work together to rethink the system from the foundations: it is our great challenge, and Vogue Italia and L'Uomo Vogue will make their platform available to make it a a place where ideas and projects begin to take shape and receive the right attention “says Emanuele Farneti, director of Vogue Italia and L 'Vogue Man .

The project will involve representatives of sector institutions, entrepreneurs, designers, trend forecasters, photographers, stylists, models and many others .

The first live streaming of the schedule is scheduled on 21 May from 16 at 17. 30 and will be accessible through the Facebook page of Vogue Italia and the Youtube channel , and sees the participation of the main institutions of the sector: Confindustria Moda with President Claudio Marenzi, National Chamber of Fashion with President Carlo Capasa, Pitti Immagine with CEO Raffaello Napoleone moderated by the journalist Fabiana Giacomotti. A live on Vogue Italia's Instagram profile will follow at 21 with Naomi Campbell who, on the eve of his fiftieth birthday, celebrates his thirty-year career together with Vogue Italia.

Friday 22 May at 21 will instead be the protagonist of a live on Instagram Grace Coddington, fashion icon and visionary fashion editor.

Tuesday 26 May at 19 the famous photographer Paolo Roversi, historical collaborator of Vogue Italia .