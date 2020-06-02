farewell-to-christo,-master-of-land-art

The announcement appeared on his Facebook page: at the age of 84 years, Sunday 31 May, the artist died in his home in New York, for natural causes Christo Vladimirov Javachef f, known as Christo. Born in Gabrovo in Bulgaria, on 13 June of 1935, he was a famous exponent of Land Art together to his life partner and works of art Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon – disappeared in 2009 – known in Paris in 1958, where the artist settled after fleeing to Prague, Vienna and Geneva.

Together they “packed” objects, palaces, monuments and portions of land beyond the traditional boundaries of painting, sculpture and architecture. Some of their works included Wrapped Coast, Little Bay in Sydney, Australia (1968 – 69), Valley Curtain Colorado (1970 – 72), Running Fence in California (1972 – 76), Surrounded Islands in Miami (1980 – 83), The Pont Neuf Wrapp in Paris (1975 – 85), The Umbrellas in Japan and California (1984 – 91), the Wrapped Reichstag in Berlin (1972 – 95), The Gates in New York Park (1979 – 2005), The Floating Piers on Lake Iseo (2014 – 16 ), and The London Mastaba s ul Serpentine lake in London (2016 – 18).

“Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming of what seemed impossible but realizing it”, reads the note accompanying the announcement. Christo and Jeanne-Claude's works of art have united people in sharing experience all over the world, and their work continues to live in our hearts and memories “.

Christo 's last temporary work of art in Paris, entitled L'Arc de Trionphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris, Place de l'Étoile), is scheduled for 18 September-October 3 2021. A major exhibition at the Center Georges Pompidou on the work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude will also be set up this year, from July 1st to 19 October 2020.

In a letter from 1958 Christo wrote: « Beauty, science and art will always triumph “.

