farewell-to-franco-lauro,-face-and-voice-of-italian-sport

For years Franco Lauro has been the voice of Italian basketball, since the early 1980s. Then he went to football and the most important sports programs of the Rai : Sports Sunday, 90 th minute and direct from the Olympics. The journalist 58 was found lifeless in his home in Rome.

Law enforcement officers entered his home in the center of the Capital finding the body. It was a heart attack that caused death.

I can't believe you're gone. Companion of many sports adventures that I have been thinking about these days. Have a good trip Franco RIP 🙏 @RaiSport #francolauro – Simona Ventura (@Simo_Ventura) April 14 , 2020

He had started working for Roman newspapers and private radio stations in the capital.

He was in charge of the transfer market. His TV debut dates back to 1981, in a local broadcaster. In 1984 the assumption in Rai where he had become one of the faces and best known and most loved voices , commenting on 8 Summer Olympics (including the Olympic silver feat in Athens 2004) and a winter one, 6 editions of the Football World Cup, and as many of the European Championships, 12 European Basketball Championships, 3 World Basketball Championships, the Goodwill Games of the 1990 a Seattle, various editions of the Mediterranean Games and Universiade.

Hello Franco man and journalist of other times😢😢R.I.P pic.twitter.com/XLcY3kTxky – Roberto Mancini (@robymancio) April 14 , 2020

Dozens of memories on the social networks of colleagues and representatives from the world of sport. “I just had terrible news. A friend with whom we shared so many adventures, I can't believe it “said Paola Ferrari . Rai wrote in a note: «deep condolences for the premature death of Franco Lauro. Multifaceted journalist, passionate about his job, football and basketball expert, he has been the voice of basketball and the face of Raisport . With his disappearance the world of sports journalism loses an exemplary professional and a person of great sensitivity and kindness “.

