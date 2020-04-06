Farewell to Leïla Menchari, the queen of Hermès' magical windows

It died on April 4th, at the age of 93 years, Leïla Menchari , until 2013 artistic director of the windows of the historic Parisian boutique of Hermès, located at the number 24 by Faubourg St Honoré. The announcement is made by the label itself, which recalls the famous artist as the «Reine Mage» , the queen of magic as she called it a turn the writer Michael Tournier.

Born in 1927 in Tunis, she dives into artistic studies and then moves in Paris where he attended the Academy of Fine Arts.

Model of Guy Laroche, starts working for the maison in 1961 by joining the decoration team led by Annie Beaumel. His artistic flair, as well as the vision of things, took concrete form in those windows (in the gallery, some of the most beautiful) that always aroused amazement and curiosity in passersby , who, as if by magic, at one glance, were catapulted into another world.

Dreamer and visionary mind, his artistic vein, his elegance and his sense for colors and shades have inspired entire collections, leaving the company a precious aesthetic legacy. «Many of us in Hermès have learned a lot from Leïla. He taught us to look at the world through the prism of color. She was an unrivaled narrator who enchanted the world. We are infinitely grateful to you for all that you have done and for all that you have transmitted to us »says Pierre Alexis Dumas , artistic director of Hermès.

In 2017 the maison dedicated the exhibition to her at the Grand Palais in Paris «Hermès à tire-d'aile, les Mondes de Leïla Menchari» , thus offering the world the opportunity to learn about his art and his enchanted universe.