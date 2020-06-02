farewell-to-roberto-gervaso,-journalist-and-historical-popularizer

Gervaso Roberto talks about “his Piero Chiara”, without shame and without censorship, a long and deep friendship with the great writer: 2006

Roberto Gervaso, 82 years died in Milan from an illness. He leaves his wife Vittoria and his daughter, the TG5 journalist Veronica Gervasio, who greeted him with a Twitter post.

# robertogervaso You were the greatest, most cultured and ironic writer I have ever known. And I was lucky enough to be your daughter. I'm sure you will tell your splendid aphorisms up there too. I will always take you with me. Goodbye. – Veronica Gervaso (@veroverogervaso) June 2, 2020

The writer with the unfailing bow tie wrote successful books, in particular biographies of famous people, and was among the first protagonists of historical popularization in Italy together with Indro Montanelli.

Born in Rome on 9 July 1937 he had studied in Italy and in the United States obtaining a degree in modern letters, his thesis was on the philosopher Tommaso Campanella. He has worked with passion for decades collaborating for newspapers and periodicals, radio and television, he has also published numerous books, especially on historical figures, with Rizzoli, Bompiani and Mondadori.