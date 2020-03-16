farewell-to-vittorio-gregotti,-master-of-architecture-hit-by-the-coronavirus

He was hospitalized at the San Giuseppe hospital in Milan, together with his wife Marina Mazza , for coronavirus pneumonia . The architect Vittorio Gregotti died today, at the age of 92 years. He gives news Stefano Boeri , president of the Triennale, who with a post on Facebook remembers him through words full of condolence and recognition for the great works accomplished and for the intellectual fervor of an internationally renowned master of architecture. With him also disappeared “an essayist, critic, teacher, editorialist, polemicist, man of the institutions, who – always and above all being an architect – made the history of our culture.

Conceiving architecture as a perspective on the whole world and on whole life. What a great sadness. “

Born in Novara in 1927, Gregotti graduated in architecture in 1952 at the Politecnico di Milano. Sal 1953 al 1968 collaborated with Ludovico Meneghetti and Giotto Stoppino , then founding, in 1974, Gregotti Associati. His numerous interventions include the reorganization of Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, the projects of the Arcimboldi Theater in Milan, the Grand National Theater of Beijing, the scientific departments of the Bicocca University.

During his academic career he was professor of Architectural Composition at the University Institute of Architecture in Venice and taught in the Faculties of Architecture of Milan and Palermo (his Zen project, neighborhood for 20. 000 inhabitants). He was also a 'visiting professor' at the Universities of Tokyo, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Lausanne, Harvard, Philadelphia, Princeton, Cambridge (U.K.) and at the I.I.T. of Cambridge (Mass.).