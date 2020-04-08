fashion-poster

The article is published in the issue 15 of «Vanity Fair», on newsstands until 15 April .

A spider web. «Vast and very thick. A living organism made up of big brands and small workshops, luxury giants and tiny artisanal realities. Remove a piece and everything will be dismantled ». To speak is Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion. His words could be those of all the CEOs, supply chain managers, stylists, boutique owners or entrepreneurs: because the Italian fashion sector is a living organism that can survive, generate wealth, work, prestige and attract investments (like few others they can do) only if protected in its entirety, a totality that finds in the fashion shows and collections of stylists only the final act of a long, varied and above all fundamental journey for the Italian economy.

We talked to some of the key figures in this sector to define seven key points that can lay the foundations of the objectives and strategies to come in order to restart Made in Italy.

SHORT-TERM INTERVENTIONS

«Clarity, first of all. Simple messages and immediate interventions by our government », suggests Marco Palmieri, president and CEO of Piquadro. «The problem of the liquidity of companies must be solved and in order to do this, short, very short term interventions are needed. And it is not a question of giving everything to everyone in the same measure: the fashion system needs an ad hoc industrial policy, a precise plan for its needs ». «Move the payment of taxes from June to the end of the year», adds Carlo Capasa, «to extend the layoffs to small businesses and above all to facilitate access to credit to meet fixed costs: it takes a Marshall Plan to be put into practice quickly and easily “.

THE LONG-TERM STRATEGIES

“Italy must act as a forerunner in the economy as has happened in the containment of health-related infections”, explains Brunello Cucinelli . «We have a time advantage, we have to use it. In budgets and strategies, the 2020 will be managed as a special year, you certainly cannot think of recovering all the lost. The return to normal must be planned in 2021 It is in the 2022. ” «After having financed companies massively with credit lines guaranteed by the state», Palmieri continues, «it will be the turn to act on people's income to stimulate consumption. People will be scared for a long time because the virus will not stop circulating after the emergency: we will have to learn to live with it “.