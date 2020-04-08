fashion-poster

World
What does Made in Italy need to start again? We talked about it with some key figures in the sector and together we set seven key points to lay the foundations of objectives and strategies
A spider web. «Vast and very thick. A living organism made up of big brands and small workshops, luxury giants and tiny artisanal realities. Remove a piece and everything will be dismantled ». To speak is Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion. His words could be those of all the CEOs, supply chain managers, stylists, boutique owners or entrepreneurs: because the Italian fashion sector is a living organism that can survive, generate wealth, work, prestige and attract investments (like few others they can do) only if protected in its entirety, a totality that finds in the fashion shows and collections of stylists only the final act of a long, varied and above all fundamental journey for the Italian economy.
We talked to some of the key figures in this sector to define seven key points that can lay the foundations of the objectives and strategies to come in order to restart Made in Italy.
SHORT-TERM INTERVENTIONS
«Clarity, first of all. Simple messages and immediate interventions by our government », suggests Marco Palmieri, president and CEO of Piquadro. «The problem of the liquidity of companies must be solved and in order to do this, short, very short term interventions are needed. And it is not a question of giving everything to everyone in the same measure: the fashion system needs an ad hoc industrial policy, a precise plan for its needs ». «Move the payment of taxes from June to the end of the year», adds Carlo Capasa, «to extend the layoffs to small businesses and above all to facilitate access to credit to meet fixed costs: it takes a Marshall Plan to be put into practice quickly and easily “.
THE LONG-TERM STRATEGIES
“Italy must act as a forerunner in the economy as has happened in the containment of health-related infections”, explains Brunello Cucinelli . «We have a time advantage, we have to use it. In budgets and strategies, the 2020 will be managed as a special year, you certainly cannot think of recovering all the lost. The return to normal must be planned in 2021 It is in the 2022. ” «After having financed companies massively with credit lines guaranteed by the state», Palmieri continues, «it will be the turn to act on people's income to stimulate consumption. People will be scared for a long time because the virus will not stop circulating after the emergency: we will have to learn to live with it “.
THE FORMS OF COOPERATION BETWEEN COMPANIES
“Precisely because we will have to live with the virus for a long time”, suggests Renzo Rosso, president of OTB, “it will be important that companies larger ones concretely help workshops and craftsmen who work with them. For some years, for example, we have created the program CASH which provides subsidized credit to our suppliers so that the entire production chain benefits from our own rates. Cooperation will be essential because, once again, this complex system cannot do without any of its parts. In this regard, we continue to deal with our Chinese partners for the safety of the workplace with distances, supply of masks and other measures to guarantee everyone's health. It will be a path of cooperation and safeguard to be faced together and united “.
STORES, BOUTIQUES, OUTLETS AND SHOPPING CENTERS
“The Italian fashion system is not composed only of the boutiques of the big brands”, explains Francesco Tombolini, president of Camera Buyer. «The long chain of shopping centers, outlets and above all small shops is fundamental both at local and national level. First of all, there is a jurisprudence that is already dealing with how to resolve the rental slopes for the months of inactivity. I suggest, then, to build a sort of recapitalization of the seasons now in shops, such as Spring-Summer 2020, and those arriving, such as Autumn-Winter 2020 / 21: their amortization is spread over a debt to be paid in three years, we certainly cannot think of solving everything in three months. Consequently, collections and inventories should not be written down, but a super amortization plan is needed that allows you to face the many fixed costs, from supplier payments to employment “.
FAIRS AND SHOWROOMS: HOW WILL THE FASHION COLLECTIONS SELL?
“At the moment and awaiting further developments, we have decided to experiment with a special edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo next September” , says Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine. «We are working to reduce exhibitor costs and to facilitate flights from abroad which should start again from the next one 15 July. We have provided free supply in the exhibition spaces of approximately 200. 000 masks for visitors who obviously do not they will certainly be as numerous as in routine editions. But it seems important to us to be there because the fashion system and the men's fashion sector need a meeting place, a system, a place to start from and take stock of the situation. The need for aggregation cannot be totally replaced by virtual experiences, mechanisms that we know well thanks to our virtual Pitti Connect fair. You will have to learn to live with the virus for at least a year. And we are working hard to do it. “
VIRTUAL EXPERIENCES: THE DEVELOPMENT OF DIGITAL PLATFORMS
“Investing in digital will no longer be only important, but basic”, explains Capasa. «We have already experienced a virtual fashion week with the project China We Are With You who brought 16 millions of unique users demonstrating the success and validity of the situation. More and more, in my opinion, the sector will have to move in this direction ». In fact, there are many initiatives that are emerging: from fashion shows completely rethought in a virtual key to sales in showrooms made with new video formats or with video call apps. “The truth is that every big or small brand will have to reinvent itself with an entertainment schedule to accompany the promotion of its products,” continues Diego Della Valle. “And it will be fundamental to think not as an artificial intelligence, but with an artificial humanity”, comments Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi, CEO of Ferragamo. “Empathy with consumers will be essential to convey values and feelings”. «The new story of us and our craftsmanship», ensures Cesare Casadei, «must be conveyed first of all by the web and social networks. The boutique experience will increasingly be a derivation of this “.
THE PRODUCTS THAT WILL COME
“Authentic, serious, long-lasting, iconic: these will be the values of the products that we will have to create in the next year”, Diego says confidently Of the valley. «And it will not only be a matter of producing reassuring goods but instead objects that have a value of value, of craftsmanship, of recognizable excellence. I think it's time to put too much goods on the market. ” “We are already radically changing our collections today,” continues Renzo Rosso. “First of all, we have scaled them down, then we are thinking about them to meet the needs of a society that will move less and therefore spend more time inside the home”. «But the real challenge will be to understand that we are truly entering a new phase for our sector», concludes Brunello Cucinelli, «this is not a conjuncture but a new time, a time that requires a rethinking of the relationship between profit and gift, between use of things and consumption of things, between production and respect for human dignity. These are goals we were already reaching before. After all this, they will become essential conquests “.