father's-day-2020:-here-are-the-10-sexiest

In America, they call them “ dilf “, with an egalitarian impetus that can bring the most beautiful fathers to be revered as the most beautiful mothers, mythological creatures whose parenting is not gave dark circles and stretch marks, but smiles and radiance. In order for them to fall into the category, they do not need great requirements: it is sufficient that they are fathers whose physique has resisted the onslaught of their children, the sofa, the life itself. The list then it would be long. But, on the day of father's day , on the day when each child is given to celebrate the love for the man who most of all, more than friends or boyfriends, should teach him to know the world, we tried to restrict access to the category.

Because, to be counted among the dilf, it is not enough to have taken care of your turtle.

Between declarations of love and sweet photos, with their children clasped in their arms, we have gathered in the gallery above the ten fathers who, with beauty, have been able to combine affection, tenderness, that paternal desire (and also maternal) to shout to the world, or to Instagram, how precious their children are. From David Beckham to Dwayne Johnson, between Matthew McConaughey and LeBron James, also space for Doctor Strangelove .

READ ALSO

Women like Dilf

READ ALSO

19 March, father's day (but dad is fine too)