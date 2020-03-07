father's-day,-hi-tech-gifts

From the beginnings of 900 the 19 March is dedicated to the Father's Day and if the little ones prepare chores, drawings and poems at school, it is almost impossible for the older ones to escape the fateful hunt for gift for one's parent.

Fortunately, today's dads, in addition to appreciating the time with a good friend or a good book, are increasingly smart and a hi-tech gift will surely be appreciated.

But which one to choose? Knowing his hobbies, his character and his lifestyle will not be so difficult.

For the dads plus couch potatoes and lovers of stay at home, a subscription to your favorite magazines to browse on your smartphone, tablet or notebook or a kit to start taking the first steps with the connected house could be the ideal choice.

If, on the contrary, we are dealing with a dad always on the move – for leisure or for work – we can focus on a hi-tech padlock which can be unlocked simply with a fingerprint (no need for keys or combinations to remember) or on a latest generation charger which, in the face of ever smaller dimensions, ensures charging to multiple devices simultaneously.

Sport is its relief valve favorite? Here we are spoiled for choice: True Wireless earphones resistant to sweat and dust , smart bands that monitor the performances and the results achieved or a ultra-technological domestic exercise bike that will not make you regret the dirt roads, while being comfortably within your own four walls.

Finally, if the music is its great passion a hi-tech turntable capable of playing both its timeless old vinyl records, both digital mp3s, it will make him really happy.

These and other ideas, all rigorously hi-tech, you can find them in the gallery above.

READ ALSO

Ronaldo Jr's Instagram debut

READ ALSO

eSim, what they are and who offers them