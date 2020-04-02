federer-dribbling-in-the-snow-and-the-desire-to-go-back-to-doing-what-we-like

Snow, tennis court and the ball bouncing against the wall and the tennis player dribbling. “I wanted to make sure I still remember how certain tricks are done.” That Roger Federer has forgotten how to play tennis, but this gentleman to whom they moved the Olympics and the probable withdrawal is one year like the rest of the world anxious to get back to doing what they like most.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

The champion is in solitary confinement with his family in Switzerland and like all athletes he does not train officially.

Those of the video he posted on Twitter are probably Federer's first dribbles after the knee operation that stopped his season which seems over for everyone at least until summer, with the now certain cancellation of the Wimbledon tournament.

View this post on Instagram The tennis house ❤️ Pennetta & Fognini we never lose our smile … # andràtuttobene I love you @fabiofogna A post shared by Flavia Pennetta (@flaviapennetta 82) on Mar 29, 2020 at 9: 48 am PDT

However, seeing Federer dribble and joke about his abilities arouses a smile and hope. He thinks about the future, like the other sportsmen and we too. He will accomplish 40 years the Swiss champion on the day set for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic games and some have read a sign on this date , a look to the future.

View this post on Instagram Classic afternoon at @mokidegennaroofficial's home. 😄🏐 • #ItaliaTeam @federazioneitalianapallavolo #pallavolo #pallavolonelcuore #volleyballtime #volleyballplayer A post shared by Italia Team (@italiateam) on Mar 26, 2020 at 8: 07 am PDT

All athletes who are posting images of their home workouts have these days. There is the pair Fognini-Pennetta that dribbles from one side of the clothesline to the other. There are those who train with their children and those who train with the house cat. There is Federica Pellegrini who swims in the bed and sleeps with her dog. There are those who never stop playing volleyball . We are all busy showing that we must stay indoors, but we must also continue to cultivate our dreams.

