federica-carta:-«i-present-the-new-me»

He answers the phone and almost cannot hold back the euphoria, the fibrillation that accompanies the debuts. “I'm very happy. Serenity is not something that belongs to me, but it is what makes me alive, which makes me stand at attention »says Federica Carta who, starting from March 6 , she is ready to give the public a new image of herself. Those who thought they had framed her like the little girl, soap and water, tender and delicate, did badly because in Bullshit , her new single, Federica is all that one would not expect from her: the makeup is heavier, the more sensual poses and the gaze revived by some red flames that wink at Bad Blood by Taylor Swift. For the first time since the beginning of his journey, i.e. from the second place won on the evening of Amici in 2017 and culminated with participation in the Sanremo Festival together with Shade in 2019, Federica has grown, and not a little.

«It was a natural process. I am now 21 years old, while when I started singing in front I had a large audience 17: I'm growing and I felt the need to transmit this change of mine mainly through my music, which is the means I use to communicate with people “. New year, new music: “I changed because I needed it firsthand: staying always in your and in your comfort zone is not a good thing” . Hence the idea of ​​reinventing and flying to New York to shoot the video of Bullshit , directed by Gianluigi Carella and written for her by K Beezy together with Katoo (Francesco Catitti), who is also the producer. Between the streets of the Big Apple, between the neon lights and the shades of red, green and blue so dear to Nicolas Winding Refn, Federica Carta brings to the stage the whole world that seems to bubble up inside her, that mix of contrasting emotions that, for once, he chooses not to hold back, but to detonate as if he felt the urgency of necessity.

Where does Bullshit come from?

«It is a piece that perfectly describes what I was feeling when it arrived to me. I came out of a story that left me so much anger inside and I felt the need to bring it out: in the end exactly what I had in mind came out, this angry soul, the flames in the eyes. It is probably the first video in which I bring out my femininity, the one that is growing in me. I'm not a woman yet, but I'm working on it: once I shot the video I felt very good, almost free. I can't wait for everyone to see it. “

What was it like being face to face with this anger?

“Strange at first. In recent years I have changed many things about myself: for example, I came to live in Milan alone, which was an incredible turning point. Being alone, I visualized that anger and understood many things. Even musically I felt I could never express myself at 100% “.

What was holding her back?

«I am a very private person and I did not feel ready to say certain things about myself. It is not just a matter of sincerity, because it is obvious that you have to feel comfortable while doing it and only then does something click in your head. Even today I don't feel at peace at 100%, but I'm working hard about myself and knowing that people will see me for who I am makes me full of joy and life. In another of the pieces I have worked on in recent months, at some point I talk about myself, about the anxiety that sometimes takes over and is something that should not be underestimated. It is thanks to music that I always manage to pull myself out of bad things with my head held high. “

Anxiety is fought by singing, then?

“Music is a great anesthetic: that feeling of peace doesn't last long, but knowing that for those three minutes of song the anxiety will disappear helps you a lot. When I sing I don't feel any kind of pain and anger. It is a bit like for those who believe and say a prayer: when you pray you do not feel any kind of stress and anxiety, you feel freed “.

He said that at the moment he is transforming his frailties into a strength. Weren't they before?

«Surely fragility is part of me and I have never been ashamed to show myself for who I am. There was a moment in my life when I realized that often that frailty led to underestimate me, to make me put my feet on the head by people who didn't have to and it was there that I understood that I should benefit from it. Before it was a lot of fragility and little strength, now it is turning into something much more powerful even if I have to be careful, because too much power is not good. Let's say that I will keep every part of me, even the negative ones “.

Does today's new Federica have any regrets about what Federica was?

«I have never regretted anything. What has been has been, perhaps I have not always dealt with it in the best way, but every mistake has led me to understand new things, so welcome. I would do everything exactly as I did it: now we go on, we grow, we evolve and I hope to improve myself even more “.

Where do you hope this growth will take you?

«It is a great starting point, but I cannot imagine an arrival point. I hope to leave a mark on people, to make many of them understand how good a song can be. I want to make myself known, a common thought in the head of all artists, and I want to let my art come out more and more. I am a person who relies heavily on the team and I hope that, with a good dose of commitment, talent and trust, I will be able to leave something important in the minds of the people who listen to me and who look at me “.

Your starting point remains Friends : have you looked at it more in these years?

“I am a very nostalgic person, so yes: I continued to look at it compatibly with my work commitments. Indeed, I take this opportunity to make a big good luck to everyone: that Friends is for them the starting point that was for me ».

