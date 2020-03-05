federica-panicucci-will-marry-marco-bacini

« Soon I will marry Marco Bacini, she is the my half of heaven ». Federica Panicucci , a 52 years, she is ready to say another “yes”. To Marco Bacini , the Milanese entrepreneur with whom he overcome the pain of separation from her husband Mario Fargetta (after 20 years of love including nine of marriage): « Many women think that after the separation, life is over , others do not separate for the same fear: we are the example that we can continue to love . My new life makes me happy and infinitely satisfied.

And my heart is beating fast every day », he confided to the weekly Today .

La Panicucci and Fargetta, parents of two children, Sofia, 14 years, and Mattia , 12, they divorced in 2015. The following year in the life of the face of Morning 5 Bacini has arrived. And Federica, little by little, rediscovered the love: «I realized that this man was out of the ordinary, a man of the past . It had the characteristics that I have always been looking for, such as the sense of protection. Marco also loves my flaws , makes them become a thing on which you you can laugh », he told Verissimo in April 2018. At that time there was still no mention of important projects: «I have not yet received proposals but, beyond the joke, I believe that having two children, in these things you have to be very serious. “



Almost a year has passed since then. Made of kisses, cuddles and hugs, as shown by the photos posted by Marco and Federica on their respective social profiles. But also of family holidays (extended): Marco, Federica, and her two children .

And today Panicucci, on the wedding, has no more doubts: the wedding will take place, “also soon” . «Every day Marco chooses me and I choose him every day. I found, without fear of being denied, my half of heaven “.



