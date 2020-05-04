federica-pellegrini-returns-to-the-swimming-pool:-«happy-as-a-child»

Federica Pellegrini is happy as a child . Because? Because she finally got back to the swimming pool. After six weeks of stop due to the coronavirus emergency, he resumed training on Monday morning at the Federal Center of Verona. His happiness is all in the video of the first dive posted on Instagram.

«After six weeks … like a baby» it is written next to the images that see it on the block starting point. Off the pitch, the voice of her technician Matteo Giunta is heard, giving her directions and doing it, jokingly, as if it were the first swimming lesson.

«We have to start from the bases after six weeks». «Like swimming school?» she replies that she dives and pretends not to be able to go back up. He jokes again: «I don't think he comes back up. We must solve problems of aquaticity then … ».

It didn't go so badly. At the end of training the Beijing Olympic champion is quite satisfied. “I must say that there is only a little breath and a little sensitivity . I am happy because in these weeks I have worked a lot with free body and I managed to keep strength on my shoulders. This will help me to resume my “stroke” first … But come on, I thought worse! “.

The prolonged stop was becoming a problem for the athletes involved in the preparation in view of the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2020 . The Italians can train from this Monday, but not everyone has had the facilities immediately available, especially the swimming pools. “In the new regional ordinance in force since May 4,” explained the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, “individual physical activities are allowed as long as they are within the regional border. As for the competitive or professional activity, it is possible to train but behind closed doors “.

