federica-sciarelli-leaves-“who-has-seen-it”-after-16-years?

The official will arrive on July 1st, the date of presentation of the autumn programming, but the item, reported by TvBlog, spreads like wildfire by alerting the «chilhavisters»: Federica Sciarelli would be one step away from abandoning Who saw it? after sixteen years of conduction. To decide it would have been the same journalist who, also thanks to the arrival of Franco Di Mare to the direction of Raitre, would be ready to take the reins of a new political in-depth program that could be aired in the autumn on Friday evening.

A new challenge, therefore, that brings with it an unprecedented location, which would still allow it to continue working for the third channel, and a formula to be experimented.

Phenomenology of Federica Sciarelli

Sciarelli would therefore return to information by dedicating herself to interviews with prominent personalities from the political world who have already appeared in the past in the study of Who has seen it? , demonstrating the host's versatility in dealing with the most disparate topics: his vacancy, however, worries not only supporters of the program but also possible pretenders to the throne. Anyone who takes over from Sciarelli knows well that he will have to work twice as hard to conquer the authoritativeness and approval that the journalist has benefited so far and, in this sense, the ambition to take the reins of such a driving program of Raitre gives slowly the place for reluctance linked to results and criticism.

Programs such as Report , who saw the abandonment of Milena Gabanelli and the entry into the race of Siegfried Ranucci, however, have shown that the identity of a conductor with his creature is true to a certain extent: if the formula works and develops on solid foundations, the public will not betray it and will continue to follow it despite everything. Instead of Sciarelli, TvBlog reports several names vying for Who saw it? : from Lidia Galeazzo, journalist of Tg2 and close collaborator of the same Sciarelli, in Eleonora Daniele , anticipated by Italy Today . It seems, however, that Rai intends to enhance, rightly, the various internal resources of the company rather than relying, as often happens, on the faces of competing networks. Time will tell.

Federica Sciarelli: «A program with Franca Leosini? Quickly”

Federica Sciarelli remains in her place: “It is not true that I leave Who has seen it”