federico-fashion-style,-his-“stellar”-hair-treatments-and-denial

Once again the cost of the treatments performed in the stores of Federico Fashion Style, hairdresser much loved by stars- including showgirls Valeria Marini, Aida Yespica, Wanda Icardi, to name a few – he ended up at the center of controversy. The last episode happened last Wednesday in his “Hall of Wonders” in Anzio where a client refused to pay an important sum in cash after using the service: “It was an extension job that kept us busy for eight hours” , the well-known hairstylist tells on the phone “the customer was already aware of the expense she would have had to face.

And then I want to clarify that all my price lists are always displayed in the salon and it is customary before an appointment to make a quote of the services required of each customer “.

As stated in the press release published on the hairstylist's official page, to calm the dispute it was necessary to request the intervention of the agents of the Commissariat of Anzio. In the end a peaceful solution was found: Federico Lauri, this is his real name, proposed to remove the extensions from the customer so that he could pay a lesser amount.

A similar story, in fact, had happened also last year in the Milan motor show. On that occasion the hairstylist of the divas to remove all doubts had published a story on Instagram with all the price lists of her salons (Anzio, Milan and Rome). In 2019, for example, a cutting and folding service in Anzio cost 12 euro, in Milan the woman cut started from 40 euro, shampoo and crease 35 euros, the color from 60 euros. Among the more expensive ones there was the application of the extensions that ranged from 120 to the bioadhesive ones up to 1. 200 euros for those with full weave.

Federico Fashion Style, which has become popular thanks to the Real Time program “The hall of wonders”, is a hairdresser highly appreciated for its super bright colors and wavy folds: « I have the power to transform women “, says the hairstylist” And I don't hide that I feel very strong in color. Right now, for example, I'm doing a lot of lightening on the shades of cold blonde. I use the special techniques that I have gained during my long experience “, he says.

The preciousness of his treatments hides a secret : «I have them made to measure by a chemist from Rome», he reveals. And then its folds are also very popular with high-quality extensions: «In summer I recommend them a lot because they are easy to maintain, obviously using the right products for washing, and to style both in a braid and in a high tail» , concludes Federico Fashion Style. In short, small masterpieces of hair that, as the price list says, have their price.

READ ALSO

Pink streaks on brown hair: who they look good on and how not to fade them

READ ALSO

Melissa Satta and her new super bright shatush for the summer 2020

READ ALSO

Hair phase two: start again with a medium scaled cut