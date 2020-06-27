federico-moccia:-“the-only-judgment-that-matters-is-that-of-the-public”

If you think that the wallpaper of Italian literature has begun to come unstuck because of Step and Babi, the padlocks sealed on Ponte Milvio and the stars bought to conquer the beloved, perhaps this interview will help you understand that Federico Moccia, successful director, author and writer, is much more than the current disparagingly nicknamed “Moccism” which is often brought up when talking about the difference between pop and niche, between the low and the high. «The first time I went to the Turin Motor Show – Moccia tells on the phone – I met the owner of the Fazi publishing house who told me that Three meters above the sky it had ended up on the his desk and that he had decided not to publish it.

Part of me wanted to congratulate him, since the book sold 1 million and 850 thousand copies »Jokes Moccia, whose books have been translated into 15 countries of world. «I would like my books to be a gift pack, a gift within which, after having removed the ribbon, it is possible to find the most different things, from music to the search for the environment, from quotations from other authors to the films that struck me and that are useful for what I am telling “clarifies Moccia, fantasizing about an all-round” multimedia journey “, about a sensory experience that strikes and sinks.

With the trilogy of Three meters above the sky , which will soon be published in the US and which has recently inspired a successful Netflix series, Summertime , but also with the various Sorry but I call you love and Love 14, Federico Moccia, the author who grinds copies and who in Spain is considered a cult writer inaugurates a genre, that of adolescent love, which immediately takes root in the popular public but which is struggling to be accepted by clubs and conventicles, who consider Moccia now piled up in a box from which it seems impossible to free himself. Yet Federico goes on, collects one success after another and prints a novel, Simply love me , published by North, which is a very intriguing story about love that develops into a more adulthood, now turning into obsession and now into possession. «It is the sequel to The man who did not want to love , but can also be read independently» underlines Federico, son of the great Giuseppe Moccia who someone will remember with pseudonym of Pipolo , screenwriter of films such as Il bisbetico domato with Adriano Celentano and Attila flagello of God with Diego Abatantuono.

No teenage love: Simply love me speaks of an adult relationship.

«I wanted to write a more adult book, not so much by age, but by the type of characters I went to tell. Tancredi and Sofia are very interesting in terms of depth because they show that meeting with someone can trigger the chemistry or put us in difficulty, as often happens in relationships. The nice thing is that it is a theme related to the first book, but that still manages to maintain its own autonomy: a complete reading, of course, would help to better understand where the protagonists come from and where they will go “.

All your novels deal with the theme of love: why is it so important to you?

“Because love is the fundamental element of our life, what allows us to do things we didn't think we were capable of. It is like a ray of sunshine that slowly climbs the fog and is reflected in the stories. In the case of Simply love me , we are talking about a millionaire man who can have everything except the only woman I have ever loved: Sofia is difficult, tough, independent, completely different from what Tancredi could have conquered, and it is precisely this side of her that attracts him. Not to mention that it will be Sofia who will suggest him to loosen control over his life. Love is often the pretext for telling deeper human characters “.

Have you ever had an obsession with someone like in the case of Tancredi and Sofia?

“In my first love story as a boy: I was really in love, I thought it would last forever and that I would marry that woman. This is why, when I realized that I was losing it, it was difficult to accept that the feeling was fading and that there was nothing I could do to recover it “.

In the book there are many scenes of lunches and dinners: are you a frequent visitor to restaurants?

«I love eating out very much, even though during the Covid period I was loyal and I respected the indications not to break the rules. Often I insert in my novels real guides of places and places where you can eat well by paying the right, even going a little further: Tancredi in the book buys bottles that I could never afford, it's the beautiful thing about writing, you can dreaming without budget limits “.

At one point he writes: “Reality inspires films and reality is sometimes better than films”. She with the cinema, thanks to her father Pipolo, has lived there since childhood. What childhood was it?

«Full of happy memories, with Montesano who came home to rehearse the scenes and that time we went to Sardinia where Celentano went on vacation to read him the script of the Bisbetico Domato : Adriano wanted to hear the jokes from Pipolo rather than read the script, he liked it to tell him how the film would be “.

You immediately followed in the footsteps of your father entering the sector as assistant director: were you ever presented as “the son of Pipolo”?

«We signed under different names. Since certain systems are fueled by envy, they happened to frame you despite not having seen anything of your work. Thanks to Dad I had several contacts, but it is not said that having them has always been a positive thing, you feel you have a higher expectation on your shoulders precisely because your father is famous, but the truth is that the strength of our profession is made of inevitable merits. If you don't like it, if people don't follow you, if the film doesn't enjoy and doesn't move, there are no friendships or recommendations that keep: it's the public that decides whether to buy the book, watch the film or change the channel “.

Speaking of channel: you have been working as a TV program author for many years. Do you remember the first who signed?

« The Cervelloni , in the 1993. At that time Paolo Bonolis was leaving Canale 5 because the director Mario Gori had proposed to him It is not Rai, only that Paolo, with very young girls on which you could not make jokes, did not go out for what it was, a little cynical and ironic. He had not yet measured himself with the interactions with the public and that's why we chose him for I Cervelloni: for the first time he was able to deal with odd characters of the people who they brought out his Italic genius, his curiosity towards others “.

With Bonolis he works extensively in programs such as Who set up Peter Pan? and Hello Darwin , who continues to sign as an author. How come you keep doing it?

«Because we have always had a lot of fun, not counting the results, with the episodes of the last edition that reached 27% share and reruns during lockdown at 22% , about 5 points more than any other live program in those weeks there. Above all, I consider literature, cinema and TV as communicating vessels, life experiences that enrich you and that allow you to get to know people. If you are successful you always owe it to the public. If a woman listens to you and raises an objection, you should listen to her because she is the lady who will watch TV that evening, not the network manager: there cannot be a suggestion or criticism that cannot help you grow. ”

At some point in the book Sofia, the protagonist, says: “In front of the general public I will be forced not to make mistakes”. Have you ever thought about it?

“At the beginning, no. At the time I worked at We bet that? with Fabrizio Frizzi and Milly Carlucci and Three meters above the sky represented freedom with respect to the network manager who, by force of circumstances, had to put you posts and make sure that things were done in a certain way. For me, writing was that: the freedom to ignore the expectations of others. When you write you must be sincere and passionate, try not to get influenced by someone's pleasure. Those who criticize you will criticize you for anything, so you might as well do what you like with honesty and give it your all. “

I insist on pleasing others, because Italian literary criticism has never given you discounts. Have you ever suffered from this?

« The man who didn't want to love was the attempt to make a different writing, I hoped that it could be seen in a new light and that maybe he would have competed in some prize, but it didn't happen. Much criticism has its own rooted prejudice and there is no way to make her change her mind. In Spain, for example, I am not a Federico Moccia different from that of Italy, only that there my books are not considered for teenagers, but are read by women and men of adulthood because they understand that, even behind Three meters above the sky , there is a cross-section of a family, something deeper. In the end, the most important criticism always remains that of the public “.

According to you, is that legend that sees authors who sell books automatically outside the elite precisely because they sell books?

«It is a speech that could also be applied to comedy that does not participate in the David di Donatello because it is thought that it does not touch the most intimate strings. The American public, intelligent and sensitive, does not make this type of distinction: the Oscar receives films that emotionally reach the public in the most different way, I also think of an author like Spielberg who passed by Duel to Indiana Jones putting in the comic skits to Franco and Ciccio like the one in which there is that man who shows how much he is capable with the saber and then comes Harrison Ford who pulls out the gun and shoots him. Here, that movie at the Oscar has arrived, in Italy someone like Spielberg would not have made it because it is difficult to appreciate the people and the fun “.

The speech often transcends the elite: Alessandro Cattelan on Twitter threw a little game in which he asked users to indicate the title of a book that, if they liked one of their acquaintances, they would deny. Many responded to this voice: “any book by Moccia”.

«I think of when I participate in the meetings in the summer and, at the end of the intervention, the readers come to me, buy the book and tell me” I never read you but you are extraordinary, I had a other idea of ​​you “. It's funny that you have an idea about someone you've never seen, read, or known. Occasionally we are dealing with a flock following someone who indicates a way forward without actually knowing where to go. A bit like the very young people who participated in the demonstrations which, when you asked them what they were fighting for, replied that they were there because there was a friend of theirs. There you realize the lack of awareness and criticality which is, then, the biggest flaw of our society, which has lost a bit the compass “.

Have you ever wanted to get away from “moccism”?

«Writing can only be that, and rightly so: if someone loved me for certain characteristics I could not change, otherwise they would look for those peculiarities in other authors. On the themes, then, the common denominator remains love, which if in the different stories I tell is always seen in a different light “.

Would you shoot a film based on Simply love me ?

«I would love it, especially for the intensity of some scenes and the attention to classical music, which has its own emotional capacity and which would be great to use in a film».

Speaking of another medium, it is not very social: his last post on Instagram dates back to 2017. Why?

“I use Facebook more, but to social media in general I still prefer to chat, meet people, see their answer, if they have fun, if they are curious or distracted. It is not said, however, that I will not devote myself to it in the future: during the pandemic technology was the only way to hear us and I happened to make live broadcasts on Instagram and meetings while reading and trying to be useful in such a difficult moment. I don't want to depend on social media, even if Facebook helps me understand certain things about people, the beauty and generosity of some and the rudeness and malice of others “.

He has written successful books, directed films and signed TV programs: what's left?

«Continue to get involved as my father always did, who was very witty and cheerful and always wanted to find out: creativity made him grow up, but not old. When you keep your curiosity about life, it's another matter entirely. We always live in the tension of realizing a dream, a project, a film, a book, anything “.

Ne La Passeggiata, his story of the 2007, do you imagine meeting your father after his disappearance: do you still think about it?

“I think about it a lot, because my father is a person I constantly feel with me thanks to the love he has always given me. It doesn't matter if he wasn't always present, because I remember his presence at the right times, when he understood that I was in trouble or he made fun of me because I was too touchy. Thanks to him I found a way to accept myself, improve myself and harmonize with life. The only way to be immortal, on the other hand, is to bring the memory of those who are no longer within us. A bit like the Disney film Coco, that in Italy they would never have made because they would have said that the children would have been afraid to see the dead: when the characters from the afterlife they are forgotten by those who remain alive they also disappear from that world, a beautiful image that makes you understand how much love is a permanent scar, something indestructible “.

