fedez-and-chiara-ferragni:-«the-new-intensive-therapy-is-operational»

It was March 9 , the first Monday of true quarantine . The coronavirus was already giving terrible signals, so Chiara Ferragni and Fedez decided to face on your smartphone and launch a charity campaign , «We support intensive therapy », in collaboration with San Raffaele from Milan. Today, after just two weeks, the fashion blogger and the rapper can celebrate because the company has accomplished itself.

«The new department built from scratch thanks to fundraising officially enters in operation , both announce on their social channels , posting a video showing the splendid structure built alongside the Milanese hospital, where the basketball court once stood of the university sports group: «At the entrance of the structure», they add, «a sheet with the names of the 200 thousand donors “.

Yes, personal transfers have reached that number , for a total amount higher than 4.3 million euros . “It is only a small gesture to say thanks to all of you “, writes Fedez. «Many thanks also to the workers who worked day and night to make this possible . Together we did something special that will help save lives. I am moved , we remain united and we will do it “.

On the other hand now – as doctors and authorities repeat incessantly – the battle against the covid – 19 can be won through everyone's cohesion and commitment . “This is the positive side of the internet and social networks”, says Chiara, “it's so nice to be able to help out right now delicate. Continue to donate , to us or to other hospitals “, he concludes,” so new beds will be added “.

Because the battle against coronavirus goes on, obviously. But actions like that of the Ferragnez , together with other 200 thousand people, are a nice injection of trust .

