fedez-and-chiara-ferragni,-volunteers-in-milan-to-help-families-in-difficulty

“An initiative of the municipality of Milan to respond to the need for food aid to support the elderly and families in difficulty”. Fedez and Chiara Ferragni , after launching one of the most profitable fundraisers ever, financing the construction of a new department of intensive care at San Raffaele in Milan, they wanted to contribute personally to the cause of solidarity in the municipality of Milan . Thursday morning, dressed in overalls and masks, the Ferragnez couple went to the Ortomercato to collect “fruit and vegetable crates together with the volunteers”.

The company, which led the initiative known as «Milan Help », has been documented by photos and social posts. “We packed the fruit crates for each family and then went to one of the many collection points in the city to distribute the shopping to some families in the area,” he explained Fedez , telling how the initiative is capable of helping “4900 families per week, approximately 16. 000 people per week “.

There is, however, “always need for donations of food and food food . If you want to contribute by donating groceries, you can send an email to milanoaiuta@comune.milano.it », continued the rapper, while Ferragni, on her Instagram profile, relaunched the same information regarding the initiative created to deal with the emergencies resulting from the rapid spread of Coronavirus . Once again, the Ferragnez are there.

