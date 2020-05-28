fedez,-chiara-ferragni-and-the-new-(viral)-like-by-jennifer-aniston

Over two million of views and hundreds of thousands of likes . The last video of Fedez and his son Leone , mounted on «Jerk It Out » of the Caesars Palace, sent the artist's followers into a frenzy . But there is one, with the blue tick , whose reaction has made particularly a sensation: Jennifer Aniston, still she, who returns to appreciate a clip of the Milanese rapper, sending it to jujube broth.

«Love, I send you this message or just to tell you that Jennifer Aniston has put like to my post », is the note vowel sent by Fedez to his wife, Chiara Ferragni , and reproduced in a story. “Do you know how this will end? That she will find out that I act with you every time she likes me. And will stop from putting me like », he adds laughing. “For this now I do not mention his name , he does not speak Italian so much”.

That Jennifer gets to translate the stories of the Ferragnez , in effect it is very much unlikely , but could still notice that in the Bel Paese many are talking about her . Thanks to the social discussion that generated that click, in fact, his name in Italy has become trend topic on Twitter . «I dream of an interview by Ellen DeGeneres with Aniston in the studio and Fedez in connection », writes a user.

Besides this funny «triangle» it has been going on for over a month: everything was born when Fedez used the abbreviation of « Friends »for one clip-parody on the quarantine. A content that has captured the attention of the historic sitcom actress, who started following the rapper. «She is officially a child of Fedez , even if she only likes videos with my son “, he said trying to make jealous Chiara.

«Then in case she is a baby of Leo She replied. Thesis confirmed.

