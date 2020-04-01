fedez-codacons-novel:-when-the-exposed-advertises

It is a fight with shots of posts and exposed, of Stories and stamped papers. It is the most instagrammated controversy of our quarantine, with 4 million euros donated to the center, a changed option and a contested banner. Starring: Fedez and Codacons . And many, perhaps too many words. It begins on March 9, when Chiara Ferragni and Fedez start a collective online collection for the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Within a few days, they raise over 4 million euros, which allow the construction of a new intensive care unit in just eight days.

The collection is done through GoFundMe , which is one of the most used platforms in the world, with 50 millions of donors and over 5 billion euros raised in recent years.

THE «FOR PROFIT» PLATFORM

Now, Gofundme is an American startup that wants to apply a pragmatic and managerially effective approach to charity. “Being” for profit “ is necessary to innovate and hire the best engineers,” proudly explained his CEO Rob Solomon. Since 2017 Solomon himself has taken a very risky decision: he has decided to cancel the fixed commission of 5% foreseen on each donation. And has started to rely on a tip that users can decide to leave when making the deposit. The strategy worked. Voluntary gratuity is more effective than fixed and non-voluntary commission.

THE ANTITRUST INTERVENTION

Only problem: at the time of the donation, the user saw the option of pre-selected % of the sum to be given to Gofundme itself (each 10 euro, one euro more went to the platform). He had to turn that option off. The mechanism of silent assent is deemed incorrect by the Italian Antitrust Authority, which on 22 imposes it on GoFundMe l 'immediate elimination. The default option must be to not tip, not the other way around. The company is adapting, at least in Italy, it makes it known that only a part of the donors has left a tip and that as always the “repentant” ones can get the money back. «Just write to customer support», she tells Vanity Elisa Liberatori Finocchiaro , Regional manager for Southern Europe of Gofundme. «In the US, the tip by default is a system widely used and accepted culturally, and we have never had requests of this type. But since we are keen to collaborate with the authorities of the various countries in which we operate, we immediately accepted the Antitrust requests “.

THE MOST FAMOUS BATTLES OF THE CODACONS

Everything solved? Not really, given that the charge of Codacons arrives two days later. Now, the Codacons is from 1986 the coordination body of consumer associations in Italy. It is very famous thanks also to its rather aggressive communication and its initiatives related to current affairs. Initiatives that go exposed and usually have the collateral effect (unwanted or not) of obtaining visibility on social media and newspapers. Among the most famous of the past, the one to ask for the radiation of the virologist and anti-No-vax Roberto Burioni; the one against Francesco Totti, whose farewell to football was “good news” for having made “a testimonial to gambling”; the one against the participation of a competitor in Big Brother Vip; the one to make written cell phones appear like packs of cigarettes; the one against Ronaldo's salary (“Immorale”), against the comic Corto Maltese (“Instigate to smoke”) and against “chemtrails”. It is the art of the exposed , and the Codacons is master of it.

THE «ADVERTISING STRATEGY»: 132 THOUSAND ARTICLES ON THE CODACONS

The same association explained its strategy, or rather its “trap”: that of using light, original or provocative pretexts to launch themes and battles that are particularly close to our hearts, and which without a weird tow would never be taken up by the masses. average”. Advertising. It works: from 2000 to today the Codacons has been the subject of something like 132 thousand items : on average 18 per day, more by Fedez. Where there is fame there is Codacons, and where there are Ferragnez there is a lot of fame. The association had already set its sights on the Italian “royal couple” and had asked for example for the boycott of the documentary Unposted by the film houses, because it portrayed a person who “is not a virtuous model for young people”. The request had no results, except for the newspaper articles with the usual title: «Denuncia del Codacons» (which usually alternates with the evergreen «Esposto del Codacons» ).

THE ATTACK ON FEDEZ

On 24 March the association asks to “see us clearly” on the fundraising, to know how much of the money was actually spent, if San Raffaele anticipated the resources for the new department out of his own pocket. So the final blow: he asks that all private fundraisers are not independent, but are sent to a Civil Protection account. “It will then be the Protection Civil to distribute it to the other hospitals, so we are sure that the money goes to those in duty”. The measure would in fact cause the end of all fundraisers made on platforms such as Gofundme by the same hospitals, public or private.

HOW GOFUNDME WORKS

And, along with all the charges, is rejected by Gofundme. In order, continues Elisa Liberatori Finocchiaro, “the money collected by Fedez and Ferragni has already all arrived at San Raffaele. Our payment systems are very secure. All our campaigns are validated and verified. The money from our donors does not even go to our bank account: they are transferred directly to the beneficiary's account by a third party and impartial company that acts as a payment processor. All after verification of the identity of the beneficiary. Audits in which one third of our employees are engaged daily “.

THE BANNER ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Fedez, someone who has always kept us moving personally and rather carefully on charity issues, goes on a rampage. Confirm that the 10% default mechanism is been raised thanks to the Antitrust Authority. More: even before the Antitrust Authority, he asked GoFoundMe to take a part of the profit and to turn it over to the hospitals affected by the emergency. Result: the platform donated from his own pocket 250 thousand euros. Then the lunge: points out a banner that stands out on the official website of the association, with the inscription: «To those who have asked us how to support the Codacons in the battle of citizens against Coronavirus, here's how to make a donation to the association and save future taxes ». The accusation is heavy: “They are carrying out a fundraising campaign apparently” against Coronavirus “, but the donations are used to support only themselves”.

THE CODACONS IN RED FOR 99 ONE THOUSAND EURO

The same association that lashes out against private and “deceptive” fundraisers, someone points out, is the first to ask for money through its website, referring moreover to the Coronavirus emergency. The Codacons instead of that banner puts another one, defends itself and goes on the counterattack. To Vanity Fair.it its president Carlo Rienzi replies that his lawyers are working much more these days, who have already taken “44 legal actions between appeals, complaints and cases” concerning only the emergency Coronavirus. In short, they explain, stamped papers cost, work costs, we are starting a self-financing campaign with reference to the emergency. The Codacons, which is a non-profit organization, would not sail in gold: as it turns out Vanity has 32 thousand members, 170 offices in the area, more of 100 voluntary lawyers (who only receive reimbursement of expenses) and a liability of 99 thousand euros in the latest balance sheet, that of 2018.

ALL ADVERTISING

Advertising, however unwanted, can only do him good. President Rienzi, one who has a sense of entertainment, willingly continues the battle with post shots: he calls Fedez a “sort of singer”, shows his and Chiara's photos, commenting them with scornful tones and prepares for new releases. «We'll be playing a joke soon», he laughs on the phone. «We will put on our website the definition of” pragmatic “taken by Treccani, inviting Fedez to read the dictionary. Because unlike what he says, we are pragmatic ». He does not entirely believe in the 250 thousand euros that Fedez asked Gofundme for and gave to hospitals. “We must then see, from whom to whom the money goes.” In short, perhaps it makes no sense to continue with the questions . The dissing has started. Rarely does it stop with counterarguments, more often with silence. The former only bring advertising to those looking for it, the latter brings downsizing. Which usually, with its powerful slenderness, invites us to take care of the essential and to be uninterested in noise. Whatever we choose it these days.

