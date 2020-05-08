fedez-is-the-“most-romantic-dinner”-(surprise)-for-chiara-ferragni's-33-years

Chiara Ferragni celebrated her 33 th birthday in semi quarantine. In Milan, with Fedez and their little Leone . This year, due to the limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the influencer had to give up a party in style. But her husband did everything to give her an unforgettable birthday . Including a fairytale surprise dinner . On the terrace of their attic, among vases full of flowers, colorful balloons, paths of petals, lights, candles and an infinity of delicacies.

« My hubby organized the most romantic dinner . What a birthday “, commented Chiara by posting photos on her Instagram profile.

Despite the pandemic, Chiara had a truly beautiful birthday. All documented on the Ferragnez social networks. From the house full of flowers in Fedez who in a few minutes prepares with his hands a huge cake by assembling sponge cake, cream and sugared almonds and finally reproducing the stylized face of his wife with meringues and biscuits . “She is ugly? I feel guilty, but I thought worse », the rapper said amused in a video published on social media while he was making the cake. The pastry chef Iginio Massari, connected in a video call like judge of Masterchef, looking at the cake he sentenced jokingly: « Do you want to separate? “. But the main ingredient, as Fedez had explained, “is love” . And Chiara in fact appreciated: “This cake prepared for me my hubby “, she wrote proudly on Instagram.

