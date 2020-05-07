fedez,-the-cake-for-chiara-ferragni-and-the-comment-by-iginio-massari:-«do-you-want-to-separate?»

Thirty-three candles for Chiara Ferragni . The fashion blogger celebrated the birthday in her apartment in Milan together with son Leone and her husband Fedez , between bouquets of flowers and multi-layer cakes. In the family portrait , stands out the huge dessert prepared in a few minutes right by the rapper , who assembled sponge cake, cream and sugared almonds, finally reproducing the stylized face of the wife.

«Be prepared sponge cake from your father and do it send home . Then take some confetti that they gave you for some confirmation “, explains Fedez in a nice video published on social media while makes the cake. «Now take one meter and start cutting. To whip the cream we would have the specific tool , but I prefer to do so », he adds using the classic spray tube.

«These sugared almonds look like pink tombstones, better to add a cascade of hearts . She is ugly? I feel guilty, but I thought worse “, if the singer laughs, that then grins : «Remember, however, that the main ingredient is love. Now I just have to imagine well the drawing ». And he closes by placing meringues and biscuits on the top of the cake, to recreate a Stylized Chiara Ferragni.

«This cake prepared for me my hubby », exults the entrepreneur,« a really fantastic birthday with the my small family “. Fedez, therefore, can return to smile after the confectioner's comment Iginio Massari, connected in a video call like judge of Masterchef, had left no room for replies. «Master, I wanted to hear your opinion on the dessert I prepared for my wife» .

Massari looks at him and sentences: « Do you want to separate? . “

READ ALSO

Chiara Ferragni, happy 33 th birthday

READ ALSO

Chiara Ferragni and her birthday with photos as a child