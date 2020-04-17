fedez,-the-likes-of-jennifer-aniston-and-the-“jealousy”-of-chiara-ferragni

Everything was born a few weeks ago , with the historical acronym for « Friends ». Fedez used it as the soundtrack of a nice video about quarantine, appreciated – on the other side of the world – also by a protagonist of the legendary sitcom: Jennifer Aniston . The American actress, in fact, started to follow the rapper on Instagram and even to put some likes, depending on the contents.

«Do you know who just liked me? Jennifer Aniston », reveals the artist to the better half, Chiara Ferragni , with the aim of making her angry. “We can officially say that she is a child of Fedez “. The fashion blogger is not upset and her husband corrects the shot : «In reality, it's true, like only posts where my son is also ». “Then in case she is a child of Leo “, she replies grinning.

«The fact is that even tonight he put me like and my wife is black », laughs Fedez again, supported by his fans . The virtual “love triangle” in fact has fueled the imagination of the public, which on the pages of the two influencers has given maintenance to one or the other. « Chiara one of us », writes a user, «Let's just wait i like di Jennifer », replies a follower under a photo cheek to cheek with Leo.

Beyond the « jealousy » from quarantine, the Ferragnez are giving bottom to the creativity reserves to make the home isolation less boring. Between challenge, tenderness and concerts on the balcony , the couple also promoted a fundraiser which led to the opening of a new intensive care unit alongside the San Raffaele hospital in Milan , essential during the emergency coronavirus .

Between irony and seriousness, therefore, the stories from the Ferragnez household are keen on followers: home matters , just like in « Friends . “

