feminicide-manduca,-children-must-not-return-compensation

The Court of Cassation accepted the appeal of the children of Marianna Manduca , who had been killed by the ex husband in Palagonia, in the province of Catania, in 2007, after twelve complaints that had not been heard. The compensation that the three children had obtained must not be returned.

The day after the murder, the three children, who were then 3, 5 and 6 years old, were entrusted to their mother's cousin, Carmelo Calì, and to his wife Paola Giulianelli, from Senigallia. The couple already had three children, but did not hold back and, in 2014, also adopted the little orphans.

The large family survived thanks to the “Casa Calì” bed and breakfast, which Carmelo and Paola were able to purchase and renovate with the 259 thousand euros of compensation obtained at first instance by the Prime Minister, condemned for not having protected the woman despite the 12 complaints of violence and threats.

According to the Messina Court of Appeal, however, there would have been no “negligence” by the Caltagirone prosecutor: the judges believed that the crime was “Inevitable” , that “man was determined to kill her anyway”. The Court then ordered that the orphans return the compensation established at first instance. The boys had also appealed to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to intervene.

Now, the Supreme Court has overturned this sentence and ordered a new trial, which will be held in the court of appeal of Catanzaro. “It is a historical sentence, a sentence that finally does justice and says what a femicide is,” explains lawyer Alfredo Galasso, who followed the orphans with his colleague Licia D’Amico. «Marianna was abandoned by the institutions that were supposed to protect her».

A “hope of justice for the three orphans of Marianna Manduca”, continues Mara Carfagna, vice president of the Chamber and deputy of Forza Italia. «The compensation of 259 thousand euro had been contested by the State Attorney in the name of all Italians . But I don't think there are Italians who have felt represented by such an iniquity “.

