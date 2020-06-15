festivals-start-again:-here-are-the-new-rules

This summer we will not have to give up the festivals : among the reopenings planned by the government for “phase 3” starting from 15 June, the village festivals, symbol of the good season, good food, tradition. They attract 8 Italians out of 10 according to a survey by Coldiretti / Ixé, and in every corner of Italy: there is no village – from Val d'Aosta to Sicily – that does not boast its festival, an essential appointment also for the economic supply chain it generates on the territories.

Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Sicily, Calabria and Tuscany are the first regions to return immediately phase 3 directives implemented: festivals start here this week; the other regions will follow shortly, with the aim to give first breath to the tourism sector on its knees due to the epidemic .

In the summer of Covid, however, a bit different festivals await us : no more lines, no more gatherings with friends to exchange a few samples, no more stalls attached. The rules of distancing (and common sense) – established by a document of the Conference of the Regions – in fact also concern the holidays of country. The first major change will be the reorganization of the spaces , with mandatory signs on the anti-contagion rules placed at several points, special signs to allow orderly and contingent access to food banquets, tables – when there are – at least one meter apart as in the restaurant, Plexiglas barriers at the cash desks where electronic payment must be . Furthermore, as at the airport, or in the shops, anyone entering a festival will take body temperature and access to those with more than 37 will be prevented. 5. The mask will always be mandatory , except for children under six years of age, except when eating or drinking. It will also be mandatory to disinfect your hands – or wear gloves – if you touch goods on display.

Mask, surface sanitization, disinfectants will also be the new mantra for those who work during festivals, which in more will have to monitor compliance with the rules, and for this reason the organizers could also hire staff. In short: order and rules, but above all responsibility. So even the summer party changes, but this year more than ever what matters is to participate.