filippo-magnini-acquitted-of-doping-charges:-«i-tremble-with-joy»

“I won. The Tas acquitted me completely of all kinds of accusations. It has always been like this, I have always won races in the last few meters. They taught me never to give up. I have always been an athlete and a correct person. I tremble with joy ». Filippo Magnini announces a victory with a post on his Instagram profile.

For the Italian swimmer, an event that had darkened the last few years when he had already closed with the pool ends. In 2018 the Italian judicial sports system had imposed the maximum sentence i.e. four years of disqualification , confirmed in the second degree, to the two-time world champion for use or attempted use of doping.

According to the national sports magistrates, in his contacts with the doctor-trainer from Pesaro Guido Porcellini, he yes under criminal trial, Magnini had asked for and obtained doping substances.

The National Court of Sports Arbitration of Lausanne he overturned these sentences and did so with a decision that is not appealable. In 60 days the reasons for the sentence will be available. The Magnini line wins, which has always reaffirmed its innocence, also because despite wiretapping, stalking and searches, the investigators from the Marches had never found any trace of doping products in the athlete's availability.

In Magnini's case, the sports magistrate wrote at the time, the attempted doping was evident from the athlete's request for “integrations plus” from the doctor and from the fact that Magnini would have undergone some private doping tests in Perugia. Which the Tas has not confirmed by reversing the sentences against the two-time world champion of the 100 freestyle. For Magnini, who will marry Giorgia Palmas in March, is the end of a nightmare that lasted 3 years.

