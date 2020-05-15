filippo-magnini-and-giorgia-palmas-are-expecting-their-first-child-together

Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas will become parents: they are expecting their first child together. They announced it, full of joy, simultaneously from their respective social profiles. Words that accompany a beautiful shot of the ex tissue and the swimmer embraced. The belly is naked, and to kiss it is Sofia, 10 years, the firstborn of Giorgia born from a previous relationship.



«And then a day comes when you wake up, you look at your partner next door and you have the feeling that you have always been predestined to be together.

Since she was born, you look at your daughter every day and see her grow wonderfully and you get excited in recognizing you in every nuance “, she says, before giving the best news:” It's all so beautiful, and you're really happy. Then comes a day when you discover that a new small, wonderful, powerful Life is growing in you, tears fall from the emotion, the heart beats fast and everything is as if illuminated by a new light. Everything is beautiful now. It is the miracle of life, the power of love. We started waiting for you with a heart full of joy, a head full of dreams and with each passing day the emotion and the desire to know you grows. We are in seventh heaven. I love you so much, so much, there is no greater happiness in the world “.

And in seventh heaven is also Magnini. “N on I have no words to describe the moment I learned that I would become a father “, writes the sportsman,” everything flows before your eyes in a confusing way, a mix of unique sensations that overlap each other, happiness, joy, love, adrenaline. Then for a moment everything stops and chaos becomes balance “. The meaning of life, he concludes.

The two fell in love in 2018, both 36 enni, both with important stories behind them. Giorgia's relationship with Vittorio Brumotti , champion of Bike Trial and correspondent for «Striscia », It had lasted six years. As for six years Magnini had been the fiancé – between ups and downs – of the «divine» Federica Pellegrini. But Magnini and Palmas met at the right time , and since then they never broke up.

A wedding was also planned . They were to marry on 28 March 2020, were forced to postpone everything because of the coronavirus emergency. “The wedding will be in a few months and it will be even more beautiful and above all we are fine, we and our families and I already feel like your wife”, her words. Who today is even happier to write “Our family”.

