filippo-magnini-and-giorgia-palmas,-the-emotion-of-a-pregnancy:-“all-the-love-of-the-world”

The happiness of Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas is in a series of new shots shared via social media. The photos are all in black and white but their world is full of colors. They are looking forward to becoming parents. The good news kept it private during the lockdown months and then showed the baby bump of the last months at the end of the lockdown.

To share the wait there is also Sofia, 10 years, Giorgia's firstborn born from a previous relationship. Who in the photo smiles and is ready to welcome the newcomer.

A little brother or sister, it is not known yet. «Here we are, we are your family. Yes, seen like this we seem a bit strange and maybe we are, but we will give you all the love of the world “, says the swimmer via Instagram,” Every day wake up your mom in the morning with soccer and as you see we listen to them all! I can't wait to hold you in my arms and protect you throughout the life. We are waiting for you”.



The former tissue paper, at the sixth month, reveals the same emotions: «Our eyes haven't met yet yet I already know you, en and my changing body there are a thousand shades of your life that grows inside me , your every soccer tears a smile “Hey mom I'm here, I'm coming. ” It's all incredible, so natural and so perfect “.

She and the sportsman fell in love in 2018, both 36 enni, both with two important stories behind them. Giorgia's relationship with Vittorio Brumotti , Bike Trial champion and correspondent for «Striscia », It had lasted six years. As for six years Magnini had been the fiancé – between ups and downs – of the «divine» Federica Pellegrini. But Magnini and Palmas met at the right time , and it was love at first sight.

Also scheduled is the wedding. Giorgia and Filippo were to marry on 28 March 2020, but were forced to postpone everything because of the coronavirus emergency. “I already feel I am your wife “, her words.

