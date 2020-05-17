fiorello-«il-bello»-and-its-first-60-years

Showman, comedian, imitator, singer … How many roles have over the years Rosario Fiorello assumed, always proving to live up to the expectations of the public and critics? Born in Catania on 16 May , Fiorello or «Fiore» is preparing for a birthday round: 60 years, achieved with the spirit and appearance of the eternal boy . The one who, at the beginning of his career, very young, very tanned and with the famous ponytail worn long and low, humbled his apprenticeship as a tourist entertainer, coming to be noticed for his ability in entertaining and making people laugh the public. Which, year after year, increases in number and importance. Here are some of the iconic looks in the stages of Fiorello's unstoppable career. And best wishes!

1. THE MACHO-SICULO-TANNED LOOK AT THE BEGINNING OF CAREER

Those who watched TV at in the early nineties will perfectly remember Fiorello as DJ, singer and entertainer . At the time he was obviously very young and the perfect portrait of the handsome Sicilian : long dark hair tied in a ponytail become iconic, tanned skin unveiled by colored shirts worn unbuttoned on the chest, magnetic gaze and dazzling smile. To add: charisma and sympathy in packs.

2. WITH THE FESTIVALBAR CONDUCT THE HAIR IS SHORTENED

An important turning point in Fiorello's working history comes with the task of conducting, alongside an equally young Alessia Marcuzzi , the musical program Festivalbar in 1999 , even if, on closer inspection, he had already been on that stage a few years earlier, in '93, but not as a protagonist (the real conductors of that edition were Claudio Cecchetto, Amadeus and Federica Panicucci). Returning to '99, Fiorello appears without a ponytail , which gives way to a tousled mop that gives him very very much.

3. IN FAMILY MAN VERSION, IN LOVE AND HEAD IN PLACE

The eternal boy, not even to say very courted and desired by the female audience and by his fans, real groupies, puts his head right and gets married in June 2003 with Susanna Biondo , beautiful and reserved. On the day of the wedding, which took place with a civil ceremony in Rome, Rosario Fiorello is radiant and elegant, with the black mop now part of his look . After years of hit and run stories, Fiore calms down, acting as dad to Olivia (born from her previous marriage) and Angelica, who was born in 2006.

4. IN SANREMO 2020: BRIZZOLATO MESSY-CHIC

Silver hair worn short, but always thick and slightly disheveled (it certainly has no baldness problems!): So we saw Fiorello next to Amadeus on the stage of the Ariston for the edition 2020 of Sanremo . Many, all amusing, his gags, but the monologue about advancing age was very successful, during which the Sicilian showman joked about the ailments of the 60 years. Although, to us, he seems in perfect physical shape, nothing but aches and pains

5. WHITE HAIR AND LOST FACE

And in lockdown , instead? Fiorello has posted photos and videos of his quarantine on his Instagram page, appearing particularly thin , always tanned, with very short hair (from the series, long live practicality), no longer silver, but white . The charm? Unchanged.

In the gallery some of the looks of yesterday and today by Fiorello . Get there, at 60, like him!

