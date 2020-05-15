fiorello-turns-60-(and-can-make-his-wife-and-daughters-laugh-too)

« I would like to grow old. But unfortunately I can't », said Rosario Fiorello , at 57 years, to Vanity Fair . Now that it's years old 60, the music hasn't changed: «Sometimes I think: I am an age but is it possible that only the physical changes? Here nobody gets older . My daughter says, “You are like me. I don't seem to be with a dad with you. ” You and my wife say that I make them laugh when I get angry . Will it be right? ».

Born in Catania on 16 May 1960 by mom Rosaria and dad Nicola, first of four brothers ( Anna , Chain , Beppe ) , the eternal Peter Pan who started his career in the tourist villages today he is the most famous showman in Italy , between radio, theater and great TV shows (most recently the Sanremo Festival 2020 conducted by Amadeus ). Behind a great man, it is said, there is always a great woman . Behind Fiorello there is Susanna Biondo , 54 years. They met in 1996, when success risked taking him astray. Susanna has arrived at the right time. « If today I went back to being a normal man , if I understood that worldliness it must be lived only when it is strictly necessary, if I have learned to balance my life distinguishing clearly between the world of entertainment and everyday life, I must say thanks only to Susanna . “

Allergic to social networks, graduated in Economics and trade, a job in the paternal dubbing society and post film production, no interest in the spotlight unlike the former historians of the showman ( Anna Falchi and Luana Colussi ), Susanna, former mother of Olivia (today 26 years, born from the previous marriage with the entrepreneur Edoardo Testa) became Mrs. Fiorello on 14 June of 2003 after seven years of living together. Only eighteen guests in the deconsecrated church of Caracalla for a wedding for no celebrity. In 2006 the daughter arrived Angelica , whose name was chosen by the older sister (took its cue from the title of a song by the Vibration ). The little girl of the house was also the subject of the monologues of Father Rosario who joking about Sicilian jealousy has sworn that one day he will send her to the sea in «diving suit and balaclava» .

Fiorello has a great passion for jokes. Those with whom he amuses all Italy and those with which he enjoys his beautiful extended family: « I cannot get angry with my daughters. When I try to make the big voice, they laugh », he said. And the rare times in which Olivia «comes out with the usual, banal phrase,” You are not my father “, I smile and I answer her:” Is true, I am not your natural father. I am your sparkling father ““.

