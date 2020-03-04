first-extraterrestrial-protein-discovered

It is called hemolitin and is the first extraterrestrial protein found in an old meteorite. Although the results have not yet been reviewed, they could be fundamental to understand the origin of life on our planet

One extraterrestrial protein , which has hitherto remained hidden within an old meteorite , who fell to Earth 30 Years ago. It is the discovery of a team of researchers, according to which this protein could be a fundamental clue to understand if there is life elsewhere in the solar system. And if the preliminary results, just published on the pre-print site A rXiv , can be replicated, then it will be the first protein ever identified that did not originate on our planet. “This document demonstrates the first protein discovered in a meteorite” , the researchers wrote, according to which – although their work has yet to be reviewed – the implications of the newly discovered protein, called hemolitin , could be interesting and represent an important step forward to finally understand how life began on our planet.

In recent years, the scientific community has focused more on examining meteorites that have fallen on our planet, highlighting the presence of some of the building blocks for life, such as the cyanide , which could play a role in the construction of molecules necessary for life, the ribose , a type of sugar found in the rna and amino acids , organic compounds that combine to form proteins. In the new study, the team of researchers, coordinated by Harvard University physicist Malcolm McGeoch , used the technique of mass spectrometry to examine the fragments of a meteorite called Acfer 086 , found in Algeria in 1990 .

From the analyzes, the researchers discovered the presence of glycine , an amino acid linked, in this case, to elements such as iron, oxygen and lithium. From more detailed investigations, the researchers observed that glycine was not isolated, but was part of something more complex, a protein called hemolyte, which has a structure comparable to nothing on Earth. This suggests, the researchers explain, that the newly identified structure is of extraterrestrial origin , and probably formed in the proto disk – solar, over 4.6 billion years ago.

Although researchers think this is the most plausible hypothesis, there is still the possibility that what they have discovered may not actually be a protein, but rather a polymer, a wide class of molecules, of which proteins represent only a part. The next step, therefore, will now be to be able to replicate the results to be able to determine with certainty whether it is a real protein or not. “I think it's really exciting” , he explained to ScienceAlert the astronomer and chemist Chenoa Tremblay of the Csiro Astronomy and Space Science, in Australia. Recent studies on the International Space Station have shown how “The proteins may be easier to produce in Space due to the reduced severity. So we are pretty sure that proteins can exist in space. But if we can actually begin to find evidence of their existence and what some of their structures might be, I think it is a really interesting and exciting step. “