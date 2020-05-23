first-sun:-how-to-tan-safely

If on the one hand we are waiting to find out how we will spend the summer and how we can go to the sea or the mountains in complete safety, on the other the hot days are exploding in all their radiance .

Without a doubt, after months of isolation within the home, a nice sunbath – as many stars have started to do for a while – it is the first ingredient to start giving a boost of energy to our mood, bones and skin. Always, ça va sans dire , with the due precautions. The first sun, especially after so many closed days at home, in fact, stimulates the desire to spend hours and hours at open to reach a more golden color and remove the pallor, but also the strong risk of incurring burns.

Although the application of the sun protection filter is associated only with exposure on the beach, in reality it is from the earliest days sunbathing on the balcony or in the garden of your own home, in the park, or walking in the city that you need to use . Penalty, the acceleration of skin aging, the onset of spots and marks.

Protecting oneself, in fact, does not mean not tanning. Indeed. “The higher protections allow you to tan giving a slower tan, but certainly longer lasting”, he says Monica Candelli, Training & Beauty Manager of the pharmaceutical and dermo-cosmetic group Pierre Fabre . We asked her for some tips for a perfect tan even at home safely.

FIRST SUN: PRO AND AGAINST

“If on the one hand exposure to sunlight helps our body to produce vitamin D, it improves mood and gives us a nice complexion , on the other hand, being exposed for a long time or without adequate protection can cause damage to our skin, including sunburn. To avoid them, you need to use the most suitable sunscreen for the place where we are, at your phototype and take care not to expose yourself in the hottest hours, approximately between 11 , 00 and the 16, 00. “

PROTECTION WITH HIGH FILTERS: DO THEY PREVENT TANNING?

«Contrary to popular belief, the higher protections allow you to tan giving a” slower “but certainly longer-lasting tan, at the same time removing the risk of sunburn”.

SOLAR FILTERS: NOT ONLY ON THE BEACH

«Applying the filter in the city has become an essential step in the beauty routine. Thanks to the presence of anti-oxidant substances and pigments that make the complexion uniform, they give a “bonne mine” appearance in addition to the correct protection. Even the sun in the city is hot! “

BEAUTY ROUTINE AFTER THE EXHIBITION

« A moisturizing mask all over the face and gauze soaked in thermal water on the most delicate areas will help the skin to find the right comfort. Serum and moisturizer will complete the beauty routine. If hydrating the skin is an important step all year round, during the warm months it becomes fundamental “.

READ ALSO

Skin in phase two: is the sun good for pimples?

READ ALSO

What to do for stressful skin