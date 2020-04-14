first-sun-on-the-balcony,-to-fill-up-on-vitamin-d-against-covid-19

In these quarantine days, the only chance we have of having the sky as a roof is by staying on the balcony or at most in the garden. To stock up on vitamin D taking advantage of the beautiful days helps to strengthen the immune system. Science reminds us of this, and in particular a review study, published by the University of Turin, which highlights the immunomodulatory role of vitamin D. This is why having adequate levels is an important form of prevention and better response to viruses that affect the respiratory tract such as Covid – 19.

Many stars have already started the first bikini sunbaths readily documented on Instagram. In short, if the sea and the costume test seemed to us very distant visions compared to the current reality, during the Easter days, the swimwear could instead replace the leisurewear , always at home means.

But even if you stay on the balcony, we must remember that l '80 percent of skin aging is caused by exposure to the sun. So go ahead for the tintarella and 20 minutes per day of direct light to load vitamin D which also has beneficial effects on mood, but beware of prolonged exposure without a protective filter. The S pf designed specifically for the city , protect against UVA and UVB rays and have an action antipollution . Even the texture is not that of the classic beach sunscreen, but illuminates the skin giving a natural glow effect. While the pool of antioxidants protects against the action of free radicals, all while maintaining a high level of hydration for the skin.

THE BENEFIT INITIATIVE

L'Oréal Cosmetic Active, in particular with the Vichy and La Roche-Posay brands, launched the “Solar suspended” initiative, a gesture of protection that is valid for two. Inspired by the suspended coffee of the Neapolitan tradition, it is a solidarity activity that is based on the principle: a purchased solar, a donated solar. From to 31 May 2020, for each solar sold in the participating Pharmacies L'Oréal initiative will donate a sun protection product to the Umberto Veronesi Foundation which, in turn, will donate the sunscreen to the Breast Units, multidisciplinary breast centers specialized in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, aware of the importance of daily protection in patients with this tumor.

READ ALSO

Blue light of the devices: effects on the skin and how to protect yourself in the time of the covid – 19

READ ALSO

beauty gestures to reduce covid infection – 19