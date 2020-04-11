flavio-briatore,-70-years-in-the-family-(and-a-life-at-full-throttle)

As a young boy, in the province of Cuneo , I called him the “ tribula “, which in dialect Piedmontese identifies a turbulent person , never quiet, capable of overcoming obstacles thanks to his temperament. Almost perfect profile of Flavio Briatore , who in fact – still a young man – put his historical nickname on the sign of his first restaurant. Before fleeing, in fact, from those mountains which – by its own admission – «always has heard tight “.

The start of a busy life which, with the management of rooms and resorts , continues today, with 70 candles on the cake. Given the coincidence of the birthday with the Easter , it is not known if he had in mind a luxury dinner or a scream party , but certainly the emergency coronavirus “forces” him to home isolation in his home in Montecarlo, where his son is keeping him company Nathan Falco (10) and ex-wife Elisabetta Gregoraci .

«An important milestone ? In truth he is one of those who you would not want to cut “, he declared to Corriere della Sera. “If they told me that there is a way to discard it I would take it immediately”. On the other hand, Briatore of goals understands: it is to Formula 1 in fact he must his exploit . Thanks to the friendship with Luciano Benetton, after opening some franchises, he is involved in the activity of the automotive stable of the Treviso family.

Seven world cup won between Benetton and Renault, investing in the talent of Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso: «I miss managing a team, having constant decisions to be made “, he added,” is a constant challenge . ” That continued, however, driving clubs and resorts scattered around the world , with also a short television bracket as the protagonist of the program « The Apprentice “, on Sky. Today, in quarantine, between one videocall and another, climbs the march .

«I spend much more time with my son, I enjoy it ». Family birthday.

