Flexible Office Market: Global Industry to Touch USD 111.68 Billion By 2027

According to the report, the global flexible office market is anticipated to be valued approximately USD 26.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to hit the revenue of around USD 111.68 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 17.1% between 2019 and 2027.

Flexible office space is the best option for traditional office solutions. It has the ability to provide affordable solutions for the companies along with the probability of enforcing versatile space solutions. Flexible workspace is also referred to as either shared office space or flexi space. This kind of office space is fixed with basic equipment such as phone lines, chairs, desks, and a setup that helps employees usually working from home to have the experience of working in a physical office simulation for a few hours of a week or month.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/flexible-office-market-by-space-providers-big-brands

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. Free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Moreover, space allocation in flexible workspaces alters. This helps in optimization of cost-benefits and time-efficient solutions like hot-desking or mobile working for the business.

Rise in the number of startups & SME’s to spur the market growth

The growing trend of setting up small scale & medium scale firms along with the establishment of startup firms in key cities will contribute substantially towards the overall market surge during the forecast period. Apart from this, the need for the flexible workplace has increased for the startups across both the developing as well as developed regions and this will prompt the market demand over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, the rise in the self-employment with freelance industry growth gaining momentum over the past few years is predicted to boost the market scope. In addition to this, a major chunk of demand for flexible offices from giant corporate firms is expected to have a huge impact on the expansion of the market over the forecast period. Apparently, corporate firms are in search of agile locations and hence are trying to acquire flexible spaces on a rental basis.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/flexible-office-market-by-space-providers-big-brands

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Co-working spaces to dominate the offerings segment

The growth of the segment is attributed to the exploration of vertical integration avenues as well as the formation of partnerships in co-working spaces. Apart from this, the widespread trend of co-working in the last few years along with its acceptance in developed countries will amplify the segmental development over the forecast period.

In addition to this, low rent of spaces and a large number of tenants opting for flexible spaces landowners are reexamining or reconsidering the option of launching co-working spaces. This will further push the segmental growth over the forecast timeline.

Retail & consumer goods segment to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Retail & consumer goods segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of approximately 17.5% over the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment is credited to the longevity of service-oriented retail features. Moreover, retail service providers or retail operators have long-term liabilities along with short-term cash flows. Both the retail service provider & retail operators offer a flexible space to the users. This will prompt the segmental growth over the forecast timeline.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/flexible-office-market-by-space-providers-big-brands

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Europe to dominate the regional market revenue share during the forecast period

The growth of the market in the region is credited to low costs of flexible offices in countries like the UK, France, and Germany. Apart from this, the presence of giant players like Regus & Servcorp in the region will further boost the regional market growth trends.

Key players involved in the flexible office industry include Alley, Croissant, Inc., Davinci Virtual, LLC., Greendesk LLC, Hubble, Instant, JustCo, LiquidSpace, Inc., Office Freedom Limited, Regus Group Companies, Serendipity Labs, Servcorp, ShareDesk, TechSpace, WeWork Companies, Inc., and THEOFFICEGROUP.

This report segments the flexible office market as follows:

Global Flexible Office Market: By Space Providers Analysis

Big Brands

Independent Brands

Global Flexible Office Market: By Offerings Segment Analysis

Private Offices

Virtual Offices

Co-working Spaces

Others

Global Flexible Office Market: By Verticals Segment Analysis

IT & Telecommunications

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Flexible Office Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com