flip-challenge,-the-new-social-challenge-(which-j.lo-likes-too)

In the last video posted on TikTok , Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez exchange clothes and roles. He abandons jacket and shirt to perfectly dress the clothes of his future wife J.Lo, entering his cream knit dress with a maxi neckline on the back. «Wait for it» says the caption, from the series: watch it until the end.

It's the latest social craze, it's the Flip Challenge , or Flip the Switch Challenge . It all started with a line from Drake's song “Nonstop”: “I just operated the switch, swap, swap”.

And so the challenge involves exchanging places, roles and clothes in front of the bathroom mirror after turning the light switch on and off. The couple starts dancing and at some point who was in the foreground and filming with the smartphone, exchanges with his partner, passes in the background and exactly mimics his moves.

Among the most viewed videos there is also that of the ex-democratic candidate running for the White House Elizabeth Warren who, during Saturday Night Live, swapped places with the actress and comedian Kate McKinnon made up like her and dressed in the same cerulean jacket.

From there the challenge started, or rather it went viral because it was already running since November 2019, and the people of the tiktokers with the hashtag #fliptheswitch created their personal interpretation of the challenge. In short, those who thought that TikTok was frequented only by generation Z will have to change their mind.

READ ALSO

Instagram, Sussex vs Cambridge: conspiracy theory

READ ALSO

A TikTok lesson by Marta Losito