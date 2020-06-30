Flow Battery Market to See Stunning Growth Worldwide | Volterion, VoltStorage GmbH, H2 Inc., nanoFlowcell AG, Pu Neng Century Technology Co., Ltd. and More

Data Bridge Market Research business intelligence report with Flow Battery Market taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Primus Power, Lockheed Martin, Redflow Limited, Elestor., JenaBatteries GmbH, Volterion, VoltStorage GmbH, H2 Inc., nanoFlowcell AG, Pu Neng Century Technology Co., Ltd., Kemwatt and among others.

Global Flow Battery Market is expected to reach USD 1038.3 Million by 2025, from USD 190.87 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 35.7 % during the forecast period to 2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Lockheed, ViZn Energy Systems, UniEnergy Technologies., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, redT energy plc, GILDEMEISTER energy solutions., ESS Inc, Primus Power, Lockheed Martin, Redflow Limited, Elestor., JenaBatteries GmbH, Volterion, VoltStorage GmbH, H2 Inc., nanoFlowcell AG, Pu Neng Century Technology Co., Ltd., Kemwatt and among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Inherent advantages of flow battery

Growing investment in renewable energy

High demand from utilities sector

Growth in telecommunications tower installations

High construction cost of flow batteries.

The global flow battery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Flow battery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Flow Battery Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Redox, Hybrid), By Material (Vanadium, Zinc–Bromine), By Storage (Compact, Large Scale), By Application (Utilities, Commercial & Industrial, Military, EV Charging Station), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast

