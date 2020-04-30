focus-on-toned-legs-in-quarantine

If on the one hand there are those, like the English presenter Jameela Jamil, invites you to stop being ashamed of your cellulite, posting on Instagram an close-up of the orange peel skin on her thighs, there are those who, like the very physical Elisabetta Canalis take advantage of the long quarantine to show that wanting is power and that for hard and slender legs you have to take into account so hard training , plus the application of draining and slimming mud . And which side are you on?

DRAINING AND SLIMMING ESSENTIAL OILS FOR LEGS AND THIGHS

Without getting caught up in the obsession with the perfect body (which does not exist, with very few exceptions, is it true Emily Ratajkowski?), We are of the idea that take advantage of the days at home to devote oneself to a routine for slimming, draining and firming the legs , especially the critical area of ​​the thighs, is a good idea.

Beauty front, as explained by the essential oils expert Emanuela Mattiuzzi , “if the problem is localized cellulite on the legs and thighs, the essential oils to obtain are that of juniper , diuretic and anti-retention; birch , draining and anti swelling; lemon , antiseptic and stimulant of the circulatory system. Add 4 drops of each of these three oils to a neutral body cream and massage every day the affected area with light kneading. If the problem is the loose fabrics , instead, the ideal would be to add to the bath water a few drops of essential oil of grapefruit . If you don't have a tub (or don't like this ritual), add essential oil of cedar and cypress with an almond or jojoba oil and massage morning and evening from the knees to the hips , including the buttocks “.

BEAUTY ROUTINE FOR SLIMMING LEGS AND THIGHS

As with everything that concerns the care of one's body, constancy pays. As Tamara Call, spa manager of the Excelsior Dolomites Life Resort , recalls , «it is to dedicate a long daily massage to the thighs and buttocks with a product that contains active ingredients slimming, draining and flaming. Gesture counts: yes to light pressure and circular movements of the hands i, for help circulation and counteract the stagnation of fluids given. Among the ingredients to look for on the label of your cosmetic: the aloe vera , powerful natural anti-inflammatory, capable of regenerating epithelial tissue; the caffeine , which activates the metabolism and helps to dispose of the accumulation of fat; the centella asiatica and the ivy , which protect the vascular tissue and stimulate collagen biosynthesis; the L-carnitine , to burn excess fat. Also excellent are the mud , to be left on the legs and inner thighs to drain and help in case of retention “.

SPORT FRONT: EXERCISES FOR TONIC LEGS

To streamline the inner thigh and firm the leg area, physical activity is very important. And if it is true that most of us do not have private gyms equipped with all point like the stars we spy on Instagram, you can very well train at home . It is no coincidence that from the April survey conducted by Pinterest there is increasing research for indoor exercises dedicated to legs and thighs (among other things, we Italians lead this trend on Pinterest). According to the trainer of FoodSpring , among the exercises to memorize to improve this part of the body there are the classics leg raises (on the ground and standing), the bridge , the various versions of squats and the lunges . To do and redo. Last but not least, Sandra Nassima, founder of Depuravita , has a tip for those has the pain of legs and thighs with a tendency to retain liquids: “help yourself by consuming often pineapple and cucumber . Both boast purifying and diuretic properties, helping to deflate and drain. To this end, the mate tea , natural disinfectant also works a lot ».

In the gallery : products for the slimming legs and thighs routine , plus photos of celebrity with decidedly enviable legs!

Homemade scrub: three recipes approved by the herbalist

Cellulite, the treatments to do at home