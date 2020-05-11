fontana-milano-1915,-the-«phase-two»-told-in-a-video

A daily life made of masks, gloves and safety measures that force you to stay away and to suffocate instinctive gestures of affection and closeness. It is «Phase Two», that of coexistence with the virus, that which has overturned our life by planting posts to normal, and can be overcome only with common sense and responsibility.

We are living in an anomalous, unusual, difficult time, but no less precious and without poetry. The one that speaks through the looks, gestures, sacrifices of people who overnight have found themselves putting a new life back on its feet .

It is this universe of emotions, thoughts, actions, gestures that do not bend to the surrender that Fontana Milano 1915 wanted to collect and tell in his video Phase Two . A tribute to this era of uncertainties, but not of resignation where the protagonists are people, real lives, captured while at work in the historic Milanese business reality and who do not say they are won, but, albeit with difficulty, ready to start again.

