football,-june-12:-they-had-to-be-european,-it-will-be-the-italian-cup

Three months have passed. To those who live on football, it seems like an eternity . Others may have liked the absence of daily matches between the league and the cups. For both and for the displeasure of the others, the ball is now the protagonist again. It was March 9th when the last game in the series was played A , Friday 12 June the return to the field .

It is not the championship, which returns from the following week, but the Italian Cup. In theory both competitions were already to be closed, like the European cups.

The 12 June was to be the day of the opening of the European Championships, postponed to next year, like the Olympics. That summer football made up of competitions for nations (which usually also collect non football fans in front of the TV) and friendlies this year does not exist. With the uncertainty of possible stops for any positive cases, this year the championship, the Italian Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League are played in the summer.

The inaugural match of the second half is the return leg of the Coppa Italia, Juventus-Milan , finished 1 in 1 one way, Friday evening. Saturday evening, the 13 June, it is the turn of the other semifinal return, to the San Paolo , between Naples and Inter which leave from 1 to 0 for the Neapolitans in the first leg. The final arrives in a few days: Wednesday 17 June at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

All three games will be broadcast by Rai, starting at 21 . Before the kick-off, there will be a minute's silence to commemorate the coronavirus victims and an applause to three professionals from the National Health Service to symbolize everyone who has worked in hospitals in recent months. In case of a tie there will be no extra time, as per regulation, but after the 90 th directly on penalties. It is a choice made to protect athletes who have been stationary for three months and at risk of injury.

All matches will be played behind closed doors : at most 300 people, including footballers, managers, media and service personnel. The same numbers apply to the championship that resumes from 20 June, not all clear, but with a open negotiation so that at least some matches are visible to everyone in the orphan summer of its sports.

READ ALSO

Champions who kneel for George Floyd

READ ALSO

Serie A, here is the schedule to complete the championship

READ ALSO

On 20 June Serie A starts again