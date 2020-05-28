for-the-restart?-“vespa-yourselves!”

It was on 1950 when Vespa created its first advertising campaign with the cry of “Vespizzatevi” , an invitation in terms of a new way of moving, faster and easier than public transport, still far from full efficiency, cheaper and more accessible than the car. A slogan that accompanied Italy and Europe in the post-war reconstruction and in the early stages of the economic boom when Vespa was everyone's means of recovering mobility and therefore freedom.

Today, exactly 70 years later, that invitation still remains valid. These days more than ever. In the era of distancing and the desire for freedom, Vespizzatevi becomes an exhortation to move autonomously and safely , managing distances by choosing whether to avoid file and escape the crowds and traffic. And always in a polite way, with the style, class and elegance that have always distinguished the famous scooter.

Even that of spring 2020 is, therefore, a restart in all respects and yet another Vespa vault is proposed as a half symbol of a new all-Italian Renaissance . The campaign, created by BBH London , sees the contribution of great international graphic designers, tightening once again the inseparable bond that unites Vespa and the world of art. Four artists worked with the Art Director Pablo Gonzalez De La Pena : the Paul Thurlby from England, Quentin Monge from France, Sebastian Curi from Argentina and Agostino Iacurci from Italy. Four subjects were born that celebrate the reunification between people and what was lost during isolation: going to work freely, fleeing the city or simply reunite with friends.

