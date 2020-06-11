for-who,-asymptomatic-contagion-is-rare.-but-not-everyone-agrees

For the WHO, getting infected with asymptomatics is a rare event and is not among the main ways of contagion. This claim, always supported by other authorities, does not agree with some scientists, according to whom asymptomatics are rather contagious. More data will have to be collected

Contagion from asymptomatic people but positive to the new coronavirus is “rare or very rare” : these are the latest statements of the World Health Organization (WHO), in the conference of 8 June, which, however, not all scientists agree. From the outset WHO and the Higher Institute of Health have argued that asymptomatic contagion is not among the main transmission routes of the virus and there has been no change of ideas on this point. However, some Italian scientists raise doubts claiming that asymptomatic infections are possible and not rare.

Asymptomatic, contagion is rare for WHO

At the beginning of the epidemic, the WHO explained that the infection occurs mainly from people with fever, cough and other common symptoms, albeit mildly. Based on what is already known about the other coronaviruses ( Sars-Cov-1 , the cause of Sars, and the virus responsible for Mers) transmission from asymptomatic is possible but infrequent. Although some studies report that you may be infected with people who have no symptoms, as the WHO points out, you did not know , at the beginning of the epidemic, and it is not known yet, the frequency with which this occurs, therefore further investigations are needed. To date there is not enough evidence to change this idea: for this reason in the conference of 8 June 2020, Maria van Kerkhove , WHO epidemiologist and technical manager, reiterated that, while continuing continuous monitoring on various cases, transmission from asymptomatic is still “very rare” . “It is still an open question”, clarified Van Kherkhove, who points out that “the WHO continues to collect data and to analyze them to accumulate further evidence “.

Not only the WHO, but also other health authorities, such as the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and the Higher Institute of Health, from the earliest stages of the spread of Covid – 19, have remarked that this route of infection seems less likely and it is not among the main ones. Among the reasons there may also be the fact that if you do not have symptoms and therefore if you do not sneeze and do not coughs, it is more difficult for saliva droplets containing the virus – the famous droplet – to be transmitted and infect others people.

The criticisms

But not all scientists agree with the WHO claim and some experts reiterate that asymptomatic transmission is possible and that therefore it is not the case to let your guard down . Among these, the virologist Andrea Crisanti of the University of Padua who in a comment on AdnKronos criticized the WHO statement. The expert refers to the example of the study in Vo 'Euganeo , a municipality heavily affected by Covid – 19. From data on several thousand people it emerged that about 43% were asymptomatic and contagious as the symptomatic ones .

In the research, then, 8 cases were focused appeared between two different shots of the study, including 5 asymptomatic. In 2 cases it was not possible to reconstruct the chain of infection, in 3 cases it occurred from symptomatic family members and in 3 cases from asymptomatic ones. The statistic is still very small but would indicate that the asymptomatic contagion is not nonexistent or very rare.

Everything is perhaps in understanding what is meant by ” rare ” , the word used by the 'WHO , and more studies will be needed to accumulate data and have more evidence and more data, which are still not enough, although they will be limited to a specific geographical area.

Distinguish the asymptomatic

Moreover, it is also necessary to understand what is meant by asymptomatic : in this case we are talking about people who despite having the virus will never develop the disease and have no symptoms. But even those who have been infected and will have the disease for a period of time – incubation – are asymptomatic : studies have estimated that in these cases the person is contagious about 2-3 days before of the appearance of the first symptom. And even after clinical healing , one can be asymptomatic but still positive for the virus. In this case it is necessary to wait for the negativeization of the buffer , even if the research shows that if you don't have any symptoms for at least 3 days and the first clinical manifestation has taken place more than 10 days before it is reasonable to think that the probability of transmitting the virus is very low.