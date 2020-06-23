ford-ecoboost-hybrid:-the-electrified-soul-of-fiesta-and-focus

Ford EcoBoost Hybrid represents one of the last pieces of the Blue Oval to make available to e-drivers well 14 new electrified models by 2020. Thus, after Puma and Kuga, Fiesta and Focus also adopt the Mild-Hybrid light hybrid technology for greater fuel savings.

The hybrid efficiency of EcoBoost Hybrid

The basis of Ford's light hybrid is the 1.0 EcoBoost 3-cylinder petrol engine with the starter / generator (BISG) system . The BISG or « belt-driven integrated starter generator » is an electric motor that works as a generator and starter motor .

Connected to the thermal engine via a 5 kW 11 belt during vehicle deceleration allows energy recovery and storage in a lithium-ion battery pack from 48 volts. During acceleration, however, provides up to 24 Nm of torque reducing the activity of the petrol engine to improve efficiency on fuel consumption.

The advantages of the BISG

BISG brings with it two further advantages. First of all, it allows the reduction of the compression ratio of the engine 1.0 EcoBoost. This data associated with the addition of a larger turbocharger, results in the attenuation of the “turbo lag” . This means that the EcoBoost Hybrid responds more readily in power delivery . Finally, the BISG turns the engine off and on in a wider range of scenarios . It intervenes, for example, in the event of deceleration down to a speed lower than 25 km / h. But it also activates when the vehicle is running, with the clutch pedal pressed.

Two powers: 125 and 155 horses

EcoBoost Hybrid is available in 125 or 155 horses version . The 125 CV is available for both Ford Fiesta and Focus . On the card it emits 112 grams of CO2 per kilometer. Consumption stops, however, at 5 liters per 100 kilometers . Compared to the traditional 1.0 EcoBoost engine, the hybrid version reaches 10% fuel savings in the urban driving scenarios. The 1.0 EcoBoost engine from 125 CV of Fiesta is also available in combination with a new automatic transmission with double 7-speed clutch.

The version from 155 CV for now is reserved only for Ford Focus . This engine allows a double power performance compared to that of a 2.0 145 HP petrol engine, available for Focus solo 10 years ago. Power associated with an improvement of 45% in the efficiency of consumption of fuel (NEDC). According to WLTP data, however, consumption stops at 5.1 liters per 100 kilometers . Co2 emissions instead touch the 115 grams per kilometer.

Ford Focus, also innovates in the cockpit

In addition to the new electrified propulsion, Focus adopts a new color LCD instrument panel from 12. 3 inches with carved edges. On this there is also a theme dedicated to electrification. You can see how much electricity has been generated by the Mild-Hybrid system and monitor its use.

Hybrid Focus is equipped as standard with the FordPass Connect modem. A tool that will allow the driver to benefit – for the first time – from the notifications of the Local Hazard Information . These include the activation of airbags, emergency lights and wipers. In practice it is a new real-time hazard warning feature. This system informs drivers of any dangerous situations on the road , before they are detected by the car sensors. For now, the references used by the technology only come from what is happening to the surrounding connected Ford cars.

The FordPass Connect integrated modem also allows customers to remotely control multiple vehicle functions . Through the FordPass app, customers can plan trips thanks to real-time traffic updates. Remote ignition is also allowed for the 8-speed automatic transmission versions and the reading of various information: fuel, oil and anti-theft system levels.

The Ford Focus Hybrid price list starts from 24. 800 euro for the 1.0 engine from 125 CV in the Business setting and touches the 29. 800 euro for the version from 155 CV with Active X set up.

Ford Fiesta adopts ADAS

The electrification of Fiesta brings with it a series of improvements. Like its older sister Focus, Fiesta also mounts the FordPass Connect integrated modem allowing the driver to manage the car remotely through the Ford app. In addition, the driver assistance systems arrive on Fiesta. Different are the Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Speed ​​Sign Recognition. These support the car in maintaining the safety distance from the vehicles ahead and regulate the speed within the limits by monitoring road signs.

News also in the infotainment with the update of Sync 3 . More intuitive, it has a new user interface with larger buttons displayed on the touchscreen in 8 colors inch . Compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remains included for free. A new wireless charging pad is also available to charge your devices on the go.

The Ford Fiesta Hybrid price list goes from 19. 550 euro of the Connect ai version 22. 150 euro of the Active set up.