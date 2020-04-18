forty-days-of-quarantine

Once with “ quarantine ” it really meant 40 days of isolation: it was believed that after this time a sick person of plague was no longer contagious and ships suspected of transporting sick people or animals were forced to “quarantine”.

Today the term has taken on a more generic precautionary segregation value and is of variable duration. So much so that our quarantine will go on for well over 40 days.

Forty exact would have been today, 18 April . Forty days from that Decree that made the whole of Italy a protected area.

Forty days of lockdown, but also as many days of suspended lives and in search of a new normal.

The project # 10 Stories1Day of the @parallelozero agency tells us about it: in one day, ten photojournalists and ten stories from the north to the south of the country.

READ ALSO

World Press Photo, all winners of the photojournalistic award

READ ALSO

Steve McCurry and his declaration of love for Italy